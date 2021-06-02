Community Hospice & Palliative Care Hosts Volunteer Appreciation Events In Jacksonville, Fernandina Beach, Six Locations Across North Florida. If you are interested in being a volunteer, please visit Volunteer.CommunityHospice.com more information.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – The Volunteer Department at Community Hospice & Palliative Care hosted multiple Volunteer Appreciation events at six locations across North Florida to say “Thank You” to their volunteers. The event was held outside in socially safe areas to accommodate those who attended.

Volunteers enjoyed a food truck, music and were given gift bags that included a t-shirt, mask, and a phone charger tech set. Events were held at Dr. Gaston J. Acosta-Rua Center for Caring in Jacksonville, Clay County office in Fleming Island, Community Hospice Thrift Shop on Beach Blvd. in Jacksonville, Stephen R. Chapman Family Community Campus in St. Augustine, Central Park in Fernandina Beach, and the Earl B. Hadlow Center for Caring in Jacksonville.

“Volunteers have always been an integral part of Community Hospice & Palliative Care and it is important that they know how appreciated they are. Our volunteers are amazing, resourceful, energetic, skilled, possessing many talents, a wealth of experience, caring, loving, compassionate, thoughtful, willing to go the extra mile, generous, sacrificial, staying until the job is done,” said Dan Batty, Volunteer Services Manager.

Community Hospice & Palliative Care has over 1,000 volunteers who bring their many talents and educational backgrounds to help with pet therapy, veteran’s projects, thrift shops, music therapy, bereavement outreach, patient and family support, spiritual care, and administrative duties and to make a difference in the community.

About Community Hospice & Palliative Care

Established in 1979, Community Hospice & Palliative Care is an innovative national leader in palliative and hospice care, as well as providing programs and services to meet the diverse needs of the communities it serves. During its 42-year history, through the support of more than 1,000 employees and 1,000 volunteers, the organization helps approximately 1,600 patients per day to live better with advanced illness – at home, in long-term care and assisted living facilities, in hospitals and at its 10 inpatient care centers. No one is ever denied care due to an inability to pay. To learn more about the support and services of Community Hospice & Palliative Care, visit CommunityHospice.com