BusinessLocalPress Releases

Community Hospice & Palliative Care Hosts Volunteer Appreciation Events in Jacksonville, Fernandina Beach, Six Locations Across North Florida

By George McGregor
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Community Hospice & Palliative Care Hosts Volunteer Appreciation Events in Jacksonville
Community Hospice & Palliative Care Hosts Volunteer Appreciation Events In Jacksonville, Fernandina Beach, Six Locations Across North Florida. If you are interested in being a volunteer, please visit Volunteer.CommunityHospice.com more information.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – The Volunteer Department at Community Hospice & Palliative Care hosted multiple Volunteer Appreciation events at six locations across North Florida to say “Thank You” to their volunteers. The event was held outside in socially safe areas to accommodate those who attended.

Volunteers enjoyed a food truck, music and were given gift bags that included a t-shirt, mask, and a phone charger tech set. Events were held at Dr. Gaston J. Acosta-Rua Center for Caring in Jacksonville, Clay County office in Fleming Island, Community Hospice Thrift Shop on Beach Blvd. in Jacksonville, Stephen R. Chapman Family Community Campus in St. Augustine, Central Park in Fernandina Beach, and the Earl B. Hadlow Center for Caring in Jacksonville.

Community Hospice & Palliative Care Hosts Volunteer Appreciation Events in Jacksonville
Community Hospice & Palliative Care Hosts Volunteer Appreciation Events In Jacksonville, Fernandina Beach, Six Locations Across North Florida. If you are interested in being a volunteer, please visit Volunteer.CommunityHospice.com more information.

“Volunteers have always been an integral part of Community Hospice & Palliative Care and it is important that they know how appreciated they are. Our volunteers are amazing, resourceful, energetic, skilled, possessing many talents, a wealth of experience, caring, loving, compassionate, thoughtful, willing to go the extra mile, generous, sacrificial, staying until the job is done,” said Dan Batty, Volunteer Services Manager.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

Community Hospice & Palliative Care has over 1,000 volunteers who bring their many talents and educational backgrounds to help with pet therapy, veteran’s projects, thrift shops, music therapy, bereavement outreach, patient and family support, spiritual care, and administrative duties and to make a difference in the community.

Community Hospice & Palliative Care Hosts Volunteer Appreciation Events in Jacksonville
Community Hospice & Palliative Care Hosts Volunteer Appreciation Events In Jacksonville, Fernandina Beach, Six Locations Across North Florida. If you are interested in being a volunteer, please visit Volunteer.CommunityHospice.com more information.

If you are interested in being a volunteer, please visit Volunteer.CommunityHospice.com more information.

About Community Hospice & Palliative Care
Established in 1979, Community Hospice & Palliative Care is an innovative national leader in palliative and hospice care, as well as providing programs and services to meet the diverse needs of the communities it serves. During its 42-year history, through the support of more than 1,000 employees and 1,000 volunteers, the organization helps approximately 1,600 patients per day to live better with advanced illness – at home, in long-term care and assisted living facilities, in hospitals and at its 10 inpatient care centers. No one is ever denied care due to an inability to pay. To learn more about the support and services of Community Hospice & Palliative Care, visit CommunityHospice.com

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

Subscribe to George McGregor – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to George McGregor (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Going National: The Legal Battle Over The New Florida…

Robert Golomb

Live Like Jake Invites Families To Help Save Lives This…

George McGregor

Governor DeSantis: Biology Not Ideology; “In Florida, Girls…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 851