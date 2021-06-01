Rep. Nancy Mace’s Home Vandalized With Pro Act Graffiti, Antifa Symbols, Profanity on Memorial Day; Coalition for Democratic Workplace Responds

PRO Act and ANTIFA graffiti latest example of harassment and intimidation from unions and extremist supporters to pressure Members of Congress to pass radical labor law

CDW released the following statement today in response to the vandalization of the home of Rep. Nancy Mace (SC-1) on Memorial Day with profanity, ANTIFA symbols and Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act graffiti.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Coalition for a Democratic Workplace (CDW), composed of hundreds of organizations representing millions of businesses that employ tens of millions of workers nationwide in nearly every industry, released the following statement today in response to the vandalization of the home of Rep. Nancy Mace (SC-1) on Memorial Day with profanity, ANTIFA symbols and Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act graffiti.

The following statement is attributable to CDW Chair Kristen Swearingen:

“The continued intimidation by unions and extremist groups has gone too far. These groups are ramping up their pressure campaign on Congress and resorting to the harassment of elected officials to pass the PRO Act which would dramatically alter the country’s labor laws that would have a catastrophic impact on our economy and jobs.” “Union leaders have already threatened to withhold support from lawmakers who don’t support the PRO Act, showing up a Senator’s residential home every week and a radical socialist group organizing a national phone campaign to pressure targeted legislators to support the legislation.” “This is the perfect example of the type of harassment and intimidation that the PRO Act invites. It would enable labor to deploy intimidation tactics and threats to force employees to join unions. The PRO Act could eliminate labor elections, instead requiring employees to sign union authorization cards in front of their colleagues and union organizers.” “It would also force employers to share the personal contact information of employees with labor organizers, even those who have don’t want to join a union. Labor organizers could show up at their home, harass them on email, and even bully them on social media.” “From taking away independent contracting jobs from moms working at home to stripping vital privacy protections from all Americans to forcing many small businesses to close their doors, the PRO Act would radically change our country’s labor laws and lead to a significant regression in our recovery from the COVID pandemic.” CDW Chair Kristen Swearingen

For more information on the negative impacts of the PRO Act, CLICK HERE.

In the early morning hours of Memorial Day, my home, where I’m raising my two children, was vandalized with Antifa symbols and profanity.



Although my kids and I are thankfully fine, these criminal acts are unacceptable no matter your politics. pic.twitter.com/OIN5byPp0I — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 1, 2021

About The Coalition for a Democratic Workplace

The Coalition for a Democratic Workplace (CDW) represents more than 600 major business organizations including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, National Small Business Association, National Restaurant Association, National Association of Home Builders, Retail Industry Leaders Association, National Grocers Association, International Franchise Association, National Association of Manufacturers, International Council of Shopping Centers and American Trucking Association.

CDW is a broad-based coalition of hundreds of organizations representing hundreds of thousands of employers and millions of employees in various industries across the country concerned with a long-standing effort by some in the labor movement to make radical changes to the National Labor Relations Act without regard to the severely negative impact they would have on employees, employers, and the economy. CDW was originally formed in 2005 in opposition to the so-called Employee Free Choice Act (EFCA) – a bill similar to the PRO Act – that would have stripped employees of the right to secret ballots in union representation elections and allowed arbitrators to set contract terms regardless of the consequence to workers or businesses.