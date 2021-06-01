CrimeSocietyU.S. News

Outrage Among Cops as Amazon Allows Sale of “Blue Lives Murder” Merchandise on Their Website

By Christopher Boyle
Blue Lives Murder
The Detectives’ Endowment Association recently sent a letter to Amazon’s Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky, insisting that they pull offending anti-police items from their online storefront. File photo: Logan Swenson, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

SEATTLE, WA – Law enforcement is up in arms after it was recently revealed that Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer, has allowed the sale of “Blue Lives Murder” apparel and merchandise on their website. An assortment of items emblazoned with a “Blue Lives Murder” logo, ranging from $40 t-shirts to $15 COVID-19 masks, are currently available for sale from Amazon, and according to former Las Vegas Police Lt. Randy Sutton in a Tuesday Fox News interview, it shows that the online sales behemoth does not care about the “real-world consequences” of selling such merchandise.

“The left has chosen a strategy I call the ‘triple-D’ strategy…defunding, demoralizing, and dehumanizing the police. That’s exactly what Amazon is doing here,” said Sutton, the founder and CEO of police charity The Wounded Blue. “They’re saying to law enforcement officers all over this country, ‘we don’t care about you.’ I’ve seen it first-hand, what this is doing to our officers across the country.”

The Detectives’ Endowment Association recently sent a letter to Amazon’s Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky, insisting that they pull the offending anti-police items from their online storefront.

“It has come to my attention that your website is selling tee-shirts [sic] and other items emblazoned with the words ‘Blue Lives Murder.’ It’s disheartening that your company would allow this disgusting motto on your sales platform,” the letter said, noting that the slogan’s “only purpose is to invite further division, hatred and violence toward the hard-working men and women of the nation’s Police Departments, who are toiling every day to keep their communities safe.”

“To continue to hawk products emblazoned with this vile phrase puts the lives of Police Officers, and all law enforcement nationwide, at peril and risk,” the letter also said.

A spokesperson for Amazon on Monday issued a statement, claiming that as a retailer, the company provides their customers with access to “a variety of viewpoints across books, videos, and products.”

“We strive to provide our customers with the widest possible selection, and we do not endorse the content of any particular book, video, or product,” the statement said. “We understand that some customers may find some products objectionable, and we provide customers with a variety of ways to engage and express their views, including through product reviews.”

