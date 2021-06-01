CrimeLocalSociety

Miami Police Release Video Footage of Suspects Wanted In Mass Shooting; $130,000 Reward Offered by Crime Stoppers, ATF, Marcus Lemonis

By Joe Mcdermott
MASS SHOOTING

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau is investigating a mass shooting that resulted in two dead and over twenty injured. According to investigators, during a scheduled event at El Mula banquet hall, located at 7630 Northwest 186th Street, several patrons were standing outside when a Nissan Pathfinder approached the front of the business. Three subjects exited the vehicle and began shooting indiscriminately into the crowd. The subjects entered the SUV and fled the scene.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded, determined two victims were deceased on the scene and transported eight others to various hospitals in Miami-Dade and Broward. In addition, over twelve other victims were self-transported to various hospitals. At least one victim was transported in critical condition.

In addition to a Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers reward of $5,000, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) has provided an additional $25,000. TV personality Marcus Lemonis has also committed to a separate reward of $100,000 for the arrest and conviction of those involved. This brings the total award to $130,000 for the arrest and conviction of those involved.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

