Miami Police Release Video Footage of Suspects Wanted In Mass Shooting; $130,000 Reward Offered by Crime Stoppers, ATF, Marcus Lemonis

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau is investigating a mass shooting that resulted in two dead and over twenty injured. According to investigators, during a scheduled event at El Mula banquet hall, located at 7630 Northwest 186th Street, several patrons were standing outside when a Nissan Pathfinder approached the front of the business. Three subjects exited the vehicle and began shooting indiscriminately into the crowd. The subjects entered the SUV and fled the scene.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded, determined two victims were deceased on the scene and transported eight others to various hospitals in Miami-Dade and Broward. In addition, over twelve other victims were self-transported to various hospitals. At least one victim was transported in critical condition.

In addition to a Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers reward of $5,000, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) has provided an additional $25,000. TV personality Marcus Lemonis has also committed to a separate reward of $100,000 for the arrest and conviction of those involved. This brings the total award to $130,000 for the arrest and conviction of those involved.