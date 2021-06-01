LocalPress ReleasesSociety

Live Like Jake Invites Families To Help Save Lives This Summer at 6th Annual Watermelons For Water Safety Event

By George McGregor
Keri Morrison founder of Live Like Jake Foundation (c) Jeffrey Langlois
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL – Live Like Jake, the local foundation created in the memory of Jake Roarke Morrison, is inviting children and families of all ages to help prevent the #1 cause of accidental death in children by hosting a watermelon stand this summer. The funds raised from the stands provide families in need with lifesaving Infant Self-Rescue (ISR) lessons. The 6th Annual Watermelons for Water Safety event takes place at any location, around the country, from June 1 – August 30th.

How it works:

Participants can sell anything watermelon-related including popsicles, candy, juice and sparkling water. Safety guidelines, suggestions and materials are all available at the Live Like Jake website. Businesses are invited to join in via group booths or sponsoring a booth.

“Summer is here and with that, the cases of accidental drowning increase,” says Live Like Jake founder, Keri Morrison. “Recent tragic events have shown the critical need for water safety measures as well as for ISR instruction. Watermelons for Water Safety stands not only raise funds for us to provide those instructions for families in need, but also serve to raise awareness about water safety. It only takes a minute for tragedy to happen, and we want to spare any parent from ever having to face the loss of a child.”

Following the 2013 tragic drowning of their 2 year-old son, Keri Morrison and her husband Roarke created the Live Like Jake Foundation to raise awareness of childhood drowning prevention. Partnering with other drowning prevention agencies and instructors, supporting other families who have experienced the same loss, and connecting with their community, the Foundation has been able to provide thousands of ISR scholarships and recently opened northern Palm Beach County’s first indoor, heated pool dedicated to ISR.

Jake Roarke Morrison

For information about future events, scholarships, or the Foundation, please visit www.livelikejake.com or call 561.441.7611.

About The Live Like Jake Foundation
Committed to honoring the life and joy of Jake Roarke Morrison, our foundation’s mission is to raise awareness for drowning prevention. We achieve this by providing ISR infant self-rescue swim lesson scholarships to those who cannot afford them and also by providing financial assistance to those families who have lost a child or have a child with critical care needs. Visit livelikejake.com and facebook.com/livelikejake

Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
