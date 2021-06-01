Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, Action2EndDrowing, WAVE DDS Host “Drowning Prevention Day” in West Park
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, Action2EndDrowning and WAVE Drowning Detection Systems, recently hosted a “Drowning Prevention Day” demonstration on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. WAVE’s CEO Mark Caron demonstrated how the system works, the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County Aquatic Director discussed water safety and the new WAVE technology deployment at the Carver Ranches Club.
Action2EndDrowning presented the Boys & Girls Club with a $2500 check to fund the WAVE DDS system.