Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, Action2EndDrowing, WAVE DDS Host “Drowning Prevention Day” in West Park

By George McGregor
Boys & Girls Club of Broward County children with the WAVE DDS system.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, Action2EndDrowning and WAVE Drowning Detection Systems, recently hosted a “Drowning Prevention Day” demonstration on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. WAVE’s CEO Mark Caron demonstrated how the system works, the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County Aquatic Director discussed water safety and the new WAVE technology deployment at the Carver Ranches Club.

Lt. Gerard Charles, Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Arthur and Mara Benjamin and Captain Stephanie J. Coker, Broward County Sheriff’s Office.
Mark Caron demonstrating how the WAVE DDS System works.
Mayor Felicia Mychele Brunson, City of West Park, Mara and Arthur Benjamin, Mark Caron and Commissioner Brandon Smith.
Boys & Girls Club of Broward County children with the WAVE DDS system.
Action2EndDrowning presented the Boys & Girls Club with a $2500 check to fund the WAVE DDS system.

