Kamala Harris Takes Heat After Memorial Day Tweet that Doesn’t Mention Memorial Day

File photo: Nuno21, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Vice President Kamala Harris drew some online heat this weekend when she sent out a tweet about Memorial Day weekend, without mentioning Memorial Day or what it’s all about, reports say.

Instead, on Saturday, Harris tweeted a picture of herself with a caption that only said, “Enjoy the long weekend,” while neglecting to mention Memorial Day, veterans, or the military.

The move drew the ire of many; among them were military news site Task & Purpose editor Paul Szoldra, who pointed out that Memorial Day is a solemn holiday intended to honor and mourn the military personnel who have died in the performance of their duties and not just an excuse to have a three-day weekend.

Enjoy the long weekend. pic.twitter.com/ilGOrod4AW — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 29, 2021

“Real misfire here. It is a long weekend. It’s also Memorial Day weekend, which means far more that our government officials should acknowledge: a time to remember and honor the millions of Americans who lost their lives in our nation’s defense,” he tweeted.

Real misfire here. It is a long weekend. It’s also Memorial Day weekend, which means far more that our government officials should acknowledge: a time to remember and honor the millions of Americans who lost their lives in our nation’s defense https://t.co/RCPwPf4TdL https://t.co/xKyyaOkkQA — Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) May 29, 2021

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo. also responded to Harris’ tweet, asking the Vice President if she would, “Care to mention WHY we’re having a long weekend, Kamala?”

After a flurry of online responses – many negative, but some positive – Harris released a second tweet on Sunday, with this one paying tribute to fallen service members and military veterans.

Care to mention WHY we’re having a long weekend, Kamala? — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 30, 2021

“Throughout our history our service men and women have risked everything to defend our freedoms and our country. As we prepare to honor them on Memorial Day, we remember their service and their sacrifice,” Harris said.