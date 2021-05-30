Op-Ed: Trump Was Right

During his four years as president, Trump was demonized on a daily basis, whether what he did or didn’t do was good for the country. File photo: Evan El-Amin, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – If you listened to the Democrats and the mainstream media, no matter what Trump said or did, it was wrong. Now that we’ve had a few months of the Biden Administration, many people who scoffed at Trump during his four years as president, are now having pangs of conscience about what Trump did wrong during his administration that they pooh-poohed while he was in office.

The hatred of the Democrats and 90% of the main stream media, was so pervasive that Trump was demonized on an almost daily basis, whether what he did or didn’t do was good for the country. You could say their hatred for Trump blinded them by their liberal ideology, and that Trump lived in their heads rent free for all of his four years in office (and still to this day).

Well, after the few months of the Biden Administration, some heads are being scratched as the policies put forth by Biden seems to be 180° from what he molded himself to be. The once “moderate” Joe Biden is no more. He has changed into a radical Marxist/Socialist under the watchful eye of Bernie Sanders and the Squad.

Even some Democrats are having qualms about what Biden has proposed, knowing full well that if his policies are enacted, the control of the House and Senate will definitely be in jeopardy in 2022.

Well, where was Trump right? Let’s make a list.

Trump was right about immigration and the border wall. The Biden immigration policy is a disaster.

Trump was right about the economy by reducing taxes for everyone and by doing away with onerous business regulations.

Trump was right about China and the origins of the virus.

Trump was right about the sanctions on Russia and the oil pipeline to Germany.

Trump was right about withholding funds from the Palestinians.

Trump was right about canceling the one-sided nuclear deal with Iran.

Trump was right in successfully negotiating the Abraham Accords with Israel and some of their Muslim neighbors.

Trump was right about not joining the Paris Climate Accords.

Trump was right by putting tariffs on Chinese made goods because of China’s unfair trade practices and their stealing of our intellectual properties.

The list of what was right with the Trump policies could go on and on, but you get the drift. If all those things that Trump did was right, then why did Biden cancel most of Trump’s policies – could it have been the visceral hatred by Biden and the Democrats toward Trump? If Trump was for something the automatic knee-jerk response of Biden and the Democrats was that it must be bad and opposed, no matter what.

So, if Trump was right, Biden then must be wrong. Biden’s policies, during the first few months of his presidency, are not in the best interests of our country, as we have had since January 20th, crisis after crisis, both home and abroad.

Remember, when Biden was running for president, out of his home basement bunker, he said he was a “moderate” and was looking forward to bringing people together, and with working with the Republicans in a bi-partisan way. It looks like Biden is 0 for 2 as he is definitely not a moderate (as it looks like he is being manipulated by the left-wing of the Democrat Party headed up by Bernie Sanders and the Squad (AOC, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Klaib, and Ayanna Pressley), and he hasn’t worked with the Republicans.

Biden and the Democrats are on a spending spree like at no other time in our history. They are proposing a bushel full of goodies that is going to create an inflation that is going to hurt all of us, and a debt that our children and grandchildren will be saddled with throughout their lives..

Yes, even if the loony left liberals criticized and made a mockery out of the sound policies that Trump put forth, the policies of Trump were right and the policies, put forth by Biden, are wrong.