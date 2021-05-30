CrimeLocalSociety

Four Killed In North Lauderdale Crash; Investigation Ongoing

By Joe Mcdermott
broward
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL – Four people are dead following a two-vehicle crash in North Lauderdale Saturday afternoon, and Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating the cause of the crash. According to investigators, at approximately 3:28 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, the driver of a 2017 Nissan Rogue was driving westbound on Bailey Road approaching the intersection of Rock Island Road. At the same time, the driver of a 2013 Toyota Camry was driving eastbound on Bailey Road, attempting to turn and head north on Rock Island Road.

A witness told detectives that the driver of the Rogue was traveling at a high rate of speed and ran a red light. The Rogue struck the front passenger side of the Camry, causing the Rogue to rotate and slide across the road. The vehicle traveled onto the sidewalk and collided with a concrete wall.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue and Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to the scene and extricated the four occupants of the Rogue. Three of the occupants were pronounced deceased on scene. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue airlifted the fourth occupant to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Paramedics transported the driver of the Camry to a nearby hospital where she was treated for injuries considered not life-threatening. Investigators consider excessive speed by the driver of the Rogue to be a contributing factor to this crash, and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

