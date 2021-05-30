Detectives Investigating Mass Shooting In Miami; 2 Dead, Over 20 Shot Following “Despicable” and “Cowardly” Act of Gun Violence

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau is investigating a mass shooting that resulted in two dead and over twenty injured. According to investigators, during a scheduled event at El Mula banquet hall, located at 7630 Northwest 186th Street, several patrons were standing outside when a Nissan Pathfinder approached the front of the business. Three subjects exited the vehicle and began shooting indiscriminately into the crowd. The subjects entered the SUV and fled the scene.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded, determined two victims were deceased on the scene and transported eight others to various hospitals in Miami-Dade and Broward. In addition, over twelve other victims were self-transported to various hospitals. At least one victim was transported in critical condition.

Detectives are seeking the assistance of the community with any information, to include the identity and whereabouts of the individuals responsible for what MDPD Director Freddy Ramirez called a ‘despicable’ and ‘cowardly’ act of gun violence. The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.