CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Investigating Mass Shooting In Miami; 2 Dead, Over 20 Shot Following “Despicable” and “Cowardly” Act of Gun Violence

By Joe Mcdermott
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

According to detectives, on Monday, January 11, 2021 at approximately 6:23 p.m., patrol officers responded to the scene of a ShotSpotter alert and discovered four victims shot, one of them a minor. The subjects remain at large.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau is investigating a mass shooting that resulted in two dead and over twenty injured. According to investigators, during a scheduled event at El Mula banquet hall, located at 7630 Northwest 186th Street, several patrons were standing outside when a Nissan Pathfinder approached the front of the business. Three subjects exited the vehicle and began shooting indiscriminately into the crowd. The subjects entered the SUV and fled the scene.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded, determined two victims were deceased on the scene and transported eight others to various hospitals in Miami-Dade and Broward. In addition, over twelve other victims were self-transported to various hospitals. At least one victim was transported in critical condition.

Detectives are seeking the assistance of the community with any information, to include the identity and whereabouts of the individuals responsible for what MDPD Director Freddy Ramirez called a ‘despicable’ and ‘cowardly’ act of gun violence. The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

GOP Members of Congress to Investigate Fauci’s NIH Grant to…

Christopher Boyle

Rev. Randy Coggins Releases Statement Regarding Mrs. Roger…

George McGregor

Miami-Dade Detectives Investigating Shooting Which Left…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,176