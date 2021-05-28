CrimeLocalSociety

Volusia Sheriff’s Drug Operation In Spring Hill Area Of Deland Nets 16 Narcotics Related Arrests

By Jessica Mcfadyen
DELAND, FL – Volusia sheriff’s deputies and narcotics detectives conducted an operation targeting street-level drug sales in the Spring Hill area of DeLand, resulting in 16 narcotics-related arrests. Thursday’s operation is the latest in multiple undercover drug purchases made recently in the 900 block of South Florida Avenue. These operations are a priority in Volusia sheriff’s ongoing efforts to reduce violent crimes and drug activity.

Detectives obtained five arrest warrants for suspects at this location for sale and delivery of crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park. One person was arrested before the operation.

Those arrested Thursday and their charges are:

  • James Patton, 44 – Possession of crack cocaine (2.5 grams)
  • Robert Cheatham, 52, – Sale and Delivery of crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park
  • Frank Campbell, 39, – Sale and Delivery of crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park
  • Jewel Foust, 43, – Sale and Delivery of crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park
  • Gregory Smiley, 44, – Sale and Delivery of crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park
  • David Treml, 49, – Attempted purchase of crack cocaine
  • Gerald Wilson, 51, – Attempted purchase of crack cocaine
  • Melissa Ortiz, 41, — Attempted purchase of crack cocaine, resisting arrest without violence
  • Cindy Fuentes, 39, – Attempted purchase of crack cocaine
  • Sean Gannon, Attempted purchase of crack heroin, resisting arrest without violence, warrant for failure to appear reference possession of heroin
  • Sarah Stevens, 38, – Attempted purchase of crack cocaine
  • Timothy Turner, 48, – Attempted purchase of crack cocaine, Possession of paraphernalia
  • John Doe – Attempted purchase of crack cocaine
  • Brandon Vandiver, 23, – Attempted purchase of crack cocaine, Possession of paraphernalia
  • Matthew Osborne, 37, – Attempted purchase of crack cocaine
  • Albert Williams – Possession of an open container and possession of drug paraphernalia
More arrests are expected.

This operation was spearheaded by the West Volusia Narcotics Task Force with the assistance of the DeLand Police Department.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

