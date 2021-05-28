CrimeLocalSociety

Search Warrant Executed At Home In Port Charlotte; Slew Of Narcotics Seized, Two Arrested, Custody Of Child Taken By Dept. Of Children

By Joe Mcdermott
Brandon Tufts, 35, and his girlfriend, Jennifer Orlick, 38, are being held at the Charlotte County Jail. No bond has been set at this time.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 18282 Eblis Ave., in Port Charlotte, where there had been suspected drug activity. Upon arrival, deputies met with the homeowner, Brandon Tufts, 35, and advised that they would be conducting a search of the residence. At that time, Brandon began to resist and yelled to his girlfriend in the home, Jennifer Orlick, 38, to lock the door. He was secured in handcuffs and taken to a patrol vehicle until completion of the search.

As deputies approached the residence, Jennifer ran and locked the sliding door in an effort to prevent them from making entry. In order to make sure the suspect was not arming herself, deputies removed the screen and blinds from an open window. Through the window, Jennifer was again advised that our team had a search warrant and she was asked to open the door and step outside. Deputies were able to get the front door open, at which time Jennifer exited with a child.

The team then conducted their search of the home, which ultimately led to the discovery of: 

  • 5.5g of fentanyl, divided into smaller baggies 
  • 11.6g of marijuana (neither suspect possessed a medical marijuana card) 
  • 37.9 g of unidentified substances, being sent for testing 
  • 2g of methamphetamine 
  • Over $1,150 in cash 
  • Misc. other paraphernalia, including straws with residue and a scale

In the trash can next to the bed in the room where the child sleeps, a plastic baggie and two additional cut straws were located – each with fentanyl residue – as well as a used needle. DCF was notified and took custody of the child.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
