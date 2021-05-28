Search Warrant Executed At Home In Port Charlotte; Slew Of Narcotics Seized, Two Arrested, Custody Of Child Taken By Dept. Of Children

Brandon Tufts, 35, and his girlfriend, Jennifer Orlick, 38, are being held at the Charlotte County Jail. No bond has been set at this time.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 18282 Eblis Ave., in Port Charlotte, where there had been suspected drug activity. Upon arrival, deputies met with the homeowner, Brandon Tufts, 35, and advised that they would be conducting a search of the residence. At that time, Brandon began to resist and yelled to his girlfriend in the home, Jennifer Orlick, 38, to lock the door. He was secured in handcuffs and taken to a patrol vehicle until completion of the search.

As deputies approached the residence, Jennifer ran and locked the sliding door in an effort to prevent them from making entry. In order to make sure the suspect was not arming herself, deputies removed the screen and blinds from an open window. Through the window, Jennifer was again advised that our team had a search warrant and she was asked to open the door and step outside. Deputies were able to get the front door open, at which time Jennifer exited with a child.

The team then conducted their search of the home, which ultimately led to the discovery of:

5.5g of fentanyl, divided into smaller baggies

11.6g of marijuana (neither suspect possessed a medical marijuana card)

37.9 g of unidentified substances, being sent for testing

2g of methamphetamine

Over $1,150 in cash

Misc. other paraphernalia, including straws with residue and a scale

In the trash can next to the bed in the room where the child sleeps, a plastic baggie and two additional cut straws were located – each with fentanyl residue – as well as a used needle. DCF was notified and took custody of the child.

Both suspects are being held at the Charlotte County Jail. No bond has been set at this time.