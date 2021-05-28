HealthPoliticsSociety

GOP Members of Congress to Investigate Fauci’s NIH Grant to Wuhan Lab

By Christopher Boyle
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci will be part of a probe due to mounting evidence the COVID-19 pandemic started in the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the Chinese Communist Party covered it up. Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks.
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci will be part of a probe due to mounting evidence the COVID-19 pandemic started in the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the Chinese Communist Party covered it up. Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to a Fox News exclusive report, on Friday GOP members of the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees initiated a probe into a National Institutes of Health (NIH) taxpayer-funded grant to EcoHealth Alliance, which in turn awarded a sub-grant to China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) to study bat coronavirus samples and the potential risks they posed to human beings.

Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan (R-OH) and House Oversight Committee Ranking Member James Comer (R-KY) claimed that in a letter written to NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci that the probe was needed due to “mounting evidence the COVID-19 pandemic started in the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the Chinese Communist Party covered it up.”

Comer and Jordan expressed that they were concerned that EcoHealth Alliance was not only aware of the Chinese government’s alleged cover-up of COVID-19’s origins – rumored to have “leaked” from a Wuhan lab – but failed to do anything or notify anyone about it.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

“If U.S. taxpayer money was used to develop COVID-19, conduct gain of function research, or assist in any sort of cover-up, EcoHealth Alliance must be held accountable,” Comer and Jordan wrote. “It is incumbent upon grant recipients to ensure their work is performed within the scope of the grant, advances our national interest, and protects our national security.”

Gain of function research is a term used to describe any field of medical research which alters an organism or disease in a way that increases pathogenesis, transmissibility, or host range. Fauci told lawmakers earlier this week that NIH had set aside $600,000 in funding for the WIV over a 5-year period of time to study bat coronaviruses, but denied the research involved gain of function.

Comer and Jordan are insisting upon receiving all grant-related documents and communications between the NIH, the WIV, and EcoHealth Alliance, in addition to a staff-level briefing by June 4.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

Subscribe to Christopher Boyle – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Slew of Illegal Narcotics Seized During Residential Search…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Detective’s Offer Crime Stoppers Cash Reward To Identify…

Joe Mcdermott

Del Rio Sector of Southern Border Reports 3,166% Jump In…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,337