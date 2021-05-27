VIDEO: Woman Left Unconscious, Bloody After Getting Body Slammed During Ohio Waterpark Brawl Captured Via Two Bystander Recordings

At one point, a woman swings on a man who proceeds to pick her up and slams her directly on her head on the concrete pavement, leaving her out cold and bleeding profusely from the face. The video picks up as the initial confrontation.

SANDUSKY, OH – Graphic video has surfaced from a drunken brawl at an Ohio water park last week that left a woman bloody and unconscious after a man body-slammed her head-first on concrete, with the incident resulting in two arrests, according to reports.

The fight, captured via two bystander video recordings posted to YouTube – one shot on the ground, and one from a deck above – apparently took place on May 17 after witnesses say someone attempted to cut the line for one of the water park attractions, leading to an altercation that swelled out of control.

The video picks up as the initial confrontation at first seems to calms down after park employees attempt to break things up, but then one man throws a punch at another and an out-and-out brawl begins.

At one point during the melee, a woman – identified by local Ohio media as Brittany Cabay, 23 – swings on a man who proceeds to pick her up and slams her directly on her head on the concrete pavement, leaving her out cold and bleeding profusely from the face. A man, identified as Cabay’s boyfriend, Zackary Colzin, then picks up a chair and throws it, only to lose his footing and fall, knocking himself out.

Upon regaining consciousness, Colzin allegedly attacked a responding EMT and sheriff’s deputy, who had to tase him before placing him under arrest.

Colzin and Cabay – whom Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth noted were “very intoxicated” and “combative” – were treated for injuries at a local area hospital and later were booked on multiple charges; Colzin for disorderly conduct, assault on a peace officer, assault on an EMT, resisting arrest, and failure to identify, and Cabay for disorderly conduct, aggravated menacing, and failure to identify.

In addition, authorities said that the individual that body-slammed Cabay is expected to be charged as well.