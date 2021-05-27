BusinessLocalPress Releases

Face Masks Now Voluntary at Seminole Brighton Casino; Update to Safe + Sound Program is Based on Current CDC Guidance

By George McGregor
Seminole Brighton Casino is one of seven casinos owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. Opened in 1980, as one of the Seminole Tribe’s first casinos, its boasts a warm and friendly staff, ultra-modern air-conditioning system, clean atmosphere, and rewarding casino promotions.

BRIGHTON, FL – Face masks are now voluntary at Seminole Brighton Casino following an update to Safe + Sound Program guidelines at the casino complex. The change was made based on the latest guidance on masks from the CDC and follows similar moves by area businesses as the vaccination rate increases and the infection rate declines.

Other components of the industry-leading Safe + Sound Program remain in place to ensure a quality entertainment experience in an environment that helps to keep guests and team members safe. The “Safe + Sound Clean Team” will clean and disinfect surfaces throughout the casino complex, with special emphasis on high-touch surfaces and common areas. Plexiglas dividers will separate players from each other and from team members in some areas.  Finally, hand-sanitizing stations will be available at entrances and throughout the casino complex.

About Seminole Brighton Casino 
Seminole Brighton Casino is a 27,000-square-foot casino with over 400 slot machines, and 6 live table games, including Blackjack and Three Card Poker, and Josiah, a full service restaurant and lounge. The casino also has an area for those who prefer to play slot machines in a smoke-free environment. Its warm and friendly staff, ultra-modern air-conditioning system, clean atmosphere, and rewarding casino promotions are a welcome alternative to big city gaming. The Seminole Brighton Casino is located just west of Lake Okeechobee on the Brighton Seminole Reservation, 17735 Reservation Road, Okeechobee, Florida, 34974. For more information, call toll-free 800-360-9875 or 863-467-9998 or visit us online at www.seminolebrightoncasino.com or on www.facebook.com/seminolebrightoncasino

