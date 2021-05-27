Detective’s Offer Crime Stoppers Cash Reward To Identify Suspect Wanted For Cashing Fraudulent Check At Publix In Greenacres

According to authorities, the suspect is wanted for cashing a fraudulent check at Publix in Greenacres on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Detective’s are seeking assistance from the local community in identifying and locating a suspect they say is wanted for cashing a fraudulent check at Publix causing a victim to suffer a loss of over $400.00. According to authorities, the incident occurred on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 inside the Publix located in the 4800 block of S. Military Trail, City of Greenacres.

