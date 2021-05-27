Del Rio Sector of Southern Border Reports 3,166% Jump In Arrests of Convicted Sex Offenders, Child Molesters Crossing Into U.S. Border

VAL VERDE COUNTY, TX – According to reports, the Del Rio Sector in Texas has seen a whopping 3,166 percent increase in the number of arrests of migrants who are convicted sex offenders – including child molesters – compared to the same time period one year ago, according to Border Patrol agents.
Since October 1, 2021, officials say that 95 migrants caught illegally crossing the U.S. border in Del Rio have had records for sex crimes; most recently, Border Patrol agents report that 10 sex offenders alone – many originating from Honduras and Mexico – were arrested in the sector between May 17 and 24.
Among the crimes these individuals had been convicted of include forcible sexual assault, sexual assault of a child under 14, sexual conduct with a person under 13, statutory rape, second-degree sexual assault of a child, and lewd and lascivious acts with a child.
In a statement, Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero noted that many of the suspects that were nabbed by Border Patrol were going to great pains to sneak into the United States undetected.
“The majority of these criminals were apprehended in our sector’s most remote areas, attempting to avoid detection by crossing far from populated areas,” he said. “Our agents’ sign cutting and tracking skills were instrumental in capturing these criminals, preventing them from infiltrating our communities.”
Other areas of the border in Texas are also encountering this malady; the El Centro Sector has seen 27 arrests of migrants in recent months that are either convicted sex offenders or are wanted for sex-related crimes, reports say. One of the arrestees, a Honduran national, had previously been deported from the U.S. after a eight month stint in prison for sexual battery in 2017.
El Centro Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino, in a statement, expressed pride in law enforcement’s diligent efforts to keep American citizens safe.
“I am proud of our highly trained, always professional agents, this time from Calexico Station, for finding and arresting this convicted sex predator,” he said. “Springfield, Tennessee, we have your back. Border security is community safety.”