COPS: Two Biscayne Park Brothers “Planned and Coordinated” Armed Robbery In Miami That Killed Mother and Son; Charged With Murder

By Joe Mcdermott
Dajuan Patterson, 17, and his brother Demetrisse K. Patterson, 18, both of Biscayne Park, were arrested and charged with second degree murder.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau has made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a mother and son. According to investigators, on February 17 at approximately 12:04 a.m. officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of the 1200 Block NE 118 Street in Miami, FL. Upon arrival, officers discovered two victims Diana Ceballos, 47, and her son Alexander Garrido, 21, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and determined both victims deceased. Through investigative means, detectives were able to identify and locate the subjects Dajuan Patterson, 17, and his brother Demetrisse K. Patterson, 18, both of Biscayne Park. According to charging affidavits, the incident stemmed from a Marijuana deal that was being set up through an third party and the Patterson brothers “planned and coordinated” the meeting as an armed robbery.

They were arrested and charged with second degree murder.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
