COPS: Two Biscayne Park Brothers “Planned and Coordinated” Armed Robbery In Miami That Killed Mother and Son; Charged With Murder

Dajuan Patterson, 17, and his brother Demetrisse K. Patterson, 18, both of Biscayne Park, were arrested and charged with second degree murder.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau has made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a mother and son. According to investigators, on February 17 at approximately 12:04 a.m. officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of the 1200 Block NE 118 Street in Miami, FL. Upon arrival, officers discovered two victims Diana Ceballos, 47, and her son Alexander Garrido, 21, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and determined both victims deceased. Through investigative means, detectives were able to identify and locate the subjects Dajuan Patterson, 17, and his brother Demetrisse K. Patterson, 18, both of Biscayne Park. According to charging affidavits, the incident stemmed from a Marijuana deal that was being set up through an third party and the Patterson brothers “planned and coordinated” the meeting as an armed robbery.

They were arrested and charged with second degree murder.