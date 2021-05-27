CrimeSocietyU.S. News

Atlanta Councilman Aiming to “Defund the Police” Gets Dragged Down Street As Car Stolen Amid City-Wide Crime Wave

By Christopher Boyle
Atlanta Police are searching for a group of very young thieves who stole Mayoral Candidate Antonio Brown’s car. The thieves were between the ages of 6 and 12, officials stated. Photo credit: Fox News / YouTube.

ATLANTA, GA – A Councilman in Atlanta, Georgia, who aspires to be the city’s next Mayor – and is a major proponent of the “Defund the Police” movement – had his car stolen in broad daylight this week by a group of small children, according to reports.

Councilman Antonio Brown – while attending a ribbon-cutting ceremony with community leader Ben Norman at approximately 12 noon on Wednesday – was shocked to see a group of at least four kids jump into his white Mercedes-Benz coupe and speed off, reports say.

“You don’t immediately think, ‘Oh, these kids are going to steal my car,’” Brown said to local media about the brazen car theft.

Brown’s vehicle comes equipped with a keyless push-to-start ignition, which he hadn’t realized had been activated when the children – which he described as being between ages 6 and 12 – piled into his expensive ride.

Brown attempted to intervene, but instead found himself dragged by the stolen car for a block before finally letting go, leaving the terrible tykes to escape scot-free.

“I then engaged and tried to get him out of the car. The three other kids were trying to figure out how to get in the car or stay out of the car. He started to hit on the gas,” he said. “As he started to speed up, and I knew that if I had not let go, I knew I probably could have killed myself because he was going so fast, I would have started to tumble. And I would have hurt him.”

Atlanta has been in the midst of an ongoing crime wave, and Brown – who announced that he is running for Mayor of the city three weeks ago – is campaigning on a “reimagining public safety” ticket. Meanwhile, the Councilman last year had voted to cut $73 million from the budget of the Atlanta Police Department; however, Brown was narrowly in the minority, and the measure failed to pass.

Brown – who is currently under indictment on federal fraud charges – noted that he will not press charges against the kids if they are caught by the very same police he attempted to defund, claiming that they acted out of “desperation” due to “generational poverty” issues.

