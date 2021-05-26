VIDEO: Tucker Carlson Slams “Serially Dishonest” and “Incompetent” Dr. Fauci; Accuses Him of Lying About COVID Origins

Tucker Carlson: Fauci lied about the Wuhan lab for more than a year. Tucker reacts to report COVID-19 could have originated in a Wuhan lab, a theory Tucker Carlson has been investigating on his show for month. Photo credit YouTube / Fox News.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Controversial Fox News host Tucker Carlson, on his show Monday, accused Dr. Anthony Fauci – director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – of lying about the origin of the COVID-19 in the face of new reports alleging that the virus – and subsequent worldwide pandemic – may have actually come via a “leak” from a Wuhan, China lab.

The reports, indicating that three members of the staff at a Wuhan virology laboratory had come down with symptoms similar to COVID-19 in November 2019 – weeks before China publicly admitted to the outbreak of the pandemic – which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal earlier this week, and has increased calls for an investigation into the possibility that the virus escaped from the lab.

Carlson slammed Fauci, calling him “serially dishonest” and “incompetent,” and alleged that the chief medical advisor to the president had knowledge of the blossoming pandemic that he neglected to share with the U.S. government until it was too late.

“It looks like this virus did come from a lab in China. Nearly a year and a half into the pandemic, that is the new consensus in the American media,” Carlson said. “This show has heard that on or about November 19, 2019 – right around the time those Chinese researchers became the first COVID patients on planet earth – the government of Thailand contacted the CDC and Tony Fauci’s office to say that its intel service had picked up biological anomalies around the lab in Wuhan.”

Carlson noted that Fox News was unable to confirm Thailand’s involvement in the situation, but stated that he believed it to be the case. Fauci himself was quoted earlier this month saying that he is “not convinced” that COVID-19 could have developed on its own naturally, and expressed his support for a full investigation.

Fauci has recently received scrutiny over his role in approving a 2014 grant for EcoHealth, a private U.S. research company, which then provided a sub-grant the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) to conduct research on bat coronavirus, although this research currently has not been traced to the creation of COVID-19.