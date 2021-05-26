Sex Offender On the Run for 21 Years Arrested in Spring Hill

David Swenson, 53, admitted to absconding from California and failing to register in Florida. He was charged with failure to register as sex offender. Swenson was using an false name of Kevin Crowley and was living with his wife on Linden Drive in Spring Hill the entire time.

SPRING HILL, FL – On Tuesday, May 25, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding an absconded Sex Offender who was possibly residing at an address in Hernando County. The case was assigned to Major Case detectives, who immediately opened an investigation.

Investigation revealed the individual in question, David Swenson, 53, was in fact an absconded Sex Offender from the state of California. Detectives also discovered that Swenson had active warrants for his arrest for failing to register as a Sex Offender in California in 2000. Unfortunately, California authorities declined to extradite him back to their own jurisdiction to answer for the crime.

Detectives learned that Swenson was using an false name of Kevin Crowley and was living with his wife at 12741 Linden Drive in Spring Hill. Using various databases available to law enforcement, detectives discovered Swenson recently obtained a fishing license in Spring Hill, using the name Kevin Crowley and the two motor vehicles, a camper, and a boat on the property at the Linden Drive address were all registered to Crowley’s wife, Kathleen Crowley.

A review of HCSO records show deputies had contact with Swenson one time in 2009, when responding to the residence on Linden Drive for a call for service. Swenson, who was located hiding in the attic crawl space, provided the false name of Crowley during the encounter. Deputies issued Swenson a Notice to Appear (in court) under the false name of Kevin Crowley. The case was abandoned by the court system, due to a pre-trial diversion.

Detectives then searched the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV) system and found that Swenson never obtained a driver’s license or ID card under his own name or the name of Kevin Crowley; nor did he register in the state of Florida as a Sex Offender.

Detectives responded to the residence and made contact with the wife, Kathleen who confirmed that Swenson did reside there but advised he was riding his bicycle in the neighborhood. Detectives, with assistance from the HCSO Aviation Unit, searched the neighborhood and surrounding areas and were unable to locate Swenson.

A short time later, the HCSO Aviation Unit spotted Swenson walking on the bike trail near Anderson Snow Park. Detectives responded and made contact with the individual who confirmed his identity as David Swenson. Swenson was placed into custody.

During an interview with detectives, Swenson stated he wanted to “end his time on the run” and further advised he had “been on the run for 21 years” and has lived in Spring Hill the entire time. Swenson admitted to absconding from California and failing to register in Florida. Swenson was charged with failure to register as sex offender.