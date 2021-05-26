Op-Ed: Iran Is Cheering. They Are Responsible For The Attack On Israel. Is Anyone Listening?

Palestinian Hamas militants take part in an anti-Israel military show in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo credit Abed Rahim Khatib, ShutterStock.com, licensed.

PALM BEACH, FL – Iran has taken further responsibility for the Gaza War via their state-run media this week. Haven’t you heard about this one? It doesn’t fit the left-leaning narrative, and the mainstream media is silent.

On Monday, Iran’s state-run outlet, Press TV, ran an interview that should be making headlines. The network that touts itself as “A voice for the voiceless” It’s an Iranian international news network that broadcasts in English 24/7. Yes, you read that correctly. They are broadcasting in English. It doesn’t take a genius to see who they are marketing to. During an interview, Tehran Khaled al-Qaddoumi, a representative for Hamas, said, “Yes, we were the victors” On the website, the outlet quickly followed up saying, “Much of the credit for the potency of the Palestinian resistance in Gaza today belongs to Iran, which for some years now has been training Palestinian fighters in weapons and tactics and has aided them in amassing a vast arsenal of missiles. A Hamas official has said the Palestinians won the latest war against Israel thanks to the support provided by Iran.”

The Iranian network is illustrating that in America, the left has tolerance for supporting terrorists. It’s a demented viewpoint, and it’s scary. Just three weeks ago, the current leader of the free world, Joe Biden, was looking to revive the Iran nuclear deal. Saying we should explore a “longer, stronger“ diplomatic agreement. His words are a flashback to a prior administration. The is no question that Obama was the head of the snake on this issue, supported by a Globalist agenda.

Iran is scary on its own, but it also controls multiple proxy terrorist organizations. The attack on freedom hits us at home, even when the rockets are fired elsewhere in the world. Let’s not forget that included in Iran’s victims are thousands of American civilians overseas. These were all apparent facts under President Obama. He deliberately chose a policy of help and cash payments to Iran over a position of strength and accountability. His way to deal with Iran was to pay them off. That payoff funded the missiles and terroristic activities that have built the ability to attack Israel now.

When President Trump came into office, he called it out for what it was. He pulled the plug on the Iran deal that America was funding. He knew that Iran’s hostilities substantially increased after the signing in 2013. Iran received $150 billion, which included $1.8 billion in cash. The cash payment authorized by Obama is one of the most disgraceful and shameful decisions in our nation’s history. They knew how shameful it was and tried to cover it up initially. Ultimately, they were forced to acknowledge it. It was a cash payment, but they didn’t use U.S. currency. It was well planned and thought out. The Obama White House converted the funds to untraceable Euros, Swiss francs, and other foreign currencies. Scarier than the initial denials and deceptions were the fact that $400 million of that all-cash payment was used to pay a ransom to the government of Iran for the release of four prisoners. The ransom payment violated a standing U.S. policy. The Obama White House was brazen, using the word “leverage“ when describing the funding. As no surprise, Iran’s state-run media was delighted to brag that Iran forced the United States to pay a ransom. The Obama administration supported terror. This recent history lesson is an excellent indicator of where we are heading. As democrats raise their voices in support of Palestine, every American should be very afraid about who’s pulling THE strings.

The Biden administration and critical leaders are executing a calculated effort to put increasing pressure on Israel. Ignoring that Israel was attacked by the terrorists that they funded. The increased pressure on Israel that they are calling for shows their true colors. It also confirms that the faction of the party occupying Washington is far left, despite the attempts to persuade the public that they are moderates. We are seeing the impact of Democrat leadership through the conflict in Israel.

The public has bought the B.S. before, as they continue to vote in politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). She has succeeded in pushing more prominent Democrats to embrace extreme positions on issues that chip away at our American ideals. She has advocated for cutting U.S. military funding to Israel, and the rest of the faction is marching along. More than 500 Democratic party staffers and alumni of Joe Biden’s campaign have signed an open letter calling for him to do more to protect Palestinians. They are asking him to hold Israel accountable for its actions. How come there is never any mention that Hamas’ founding charter calls for the destruction of Israel. Hamas is not in this to create a Palestinian state. Joe Biden has said that he supports Israel, but actions speak louder than words that he reads off a teleprompter. Biden’s support of reentering the Iran deal speaks volumes of where we are heading as a country.

No one in Washington or the media is confronting Iran for delivering the weapons used against Israel. We cannot forget that Biden sat beside Obama and funded this fight against our ally. Now Iran has publicly announced that they are behind the attack and damn proud of it. The facts are inconvenient and the media won’t report them. This is as real as it gets, we cannot ignore reality. It’s time for the American people to demand action before freedom is just a historic relic.