Brooksville Woman Charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine

BROOKSVILLE, FL – On Tuesday, May 25 at approximately 9:46 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on BW Stevenson Road in Brooksville in reference to locating a wanted person. When deputies arrived on scene, they located Marissa McConnell, 28, sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle. McConnell was immediately taken into custody on a charge of driving with a suspended license in connection with a previous investigation.

While on scene, deputies observed a syringe in the driver’s side door. There was also a backpack in proximity to where McConnell was sitting. In the backpack, deputies located three syringes, a scale, a plastic dish, and two baggies of a crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

In the center console of the vehicle, deputies located a wallet containing a circular container with a brown residue that field-tested positive for heroin. A baggie of heroin was also found in the wallet. Various drug paraphernalia was also found at the scene.

In all, deputies located 88 grams of methamphetamine and 9.3 grams of heroin in McConnell’s possession.

McConnell was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

McConnell was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where her bond was set at $73,000.