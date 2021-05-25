VIDEO: Driver of Maserati Draws Handgun, Opens Fire In Apparent Fit Of Road Rage; Suspect Fled Washington D.C. Scene

The incident, completely caught on surveillance video, occurred last Wednesday at approximately 5 p.m. in the 1600 block of Kenilworth Avenue, according to police, who have publicly released footage of the incident in an attempt to track down the suspect.

WASHINGTON D.C. – Police in Washington D.C. are currently seeking the driver of what they believe to be a Maserati who, in an apparent fit of road rage, got out of his car in broad daylight last week and opened fire with a handgun at another driver before fleeing the scene, reports say.

The incident, completely caught on surveillance video, occurred last Wednesday at approximately 5 p.m. in the 1600 block of Kenilworth Avenue, according to police, who have publicly released footage of the incident in an attempt to track down the suspect.

In the video, a man is seen exiting what appears to be a gray two-door Maserati while in traffic and then walks over the driver’s side door of a vehicle in front of him. The suspect then draws a handgun and opens fire at the driver, who then sped away from the scene.

The driver then appears to point his pistol at the fleeing vehicle, but does not appear to fire again. He then re-enters his car and drives off in the opposite direction after making a U-turn.

The reason for the confrontation and subsequent shooting is currently unknown, cops say.

Officials said that the alleged victim of the suspect, a female, was located by authorities nearby – reportedly with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound – and was taken for treatment at a local area hospital.

D.C. police ask that anyone who can identify the vehicle or suspect to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. People who help the department identify a suspect in a violent crime that results in a conviction are eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.