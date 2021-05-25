Tamarac’s Colony West Golf Club Unveils New Clubhouse and Trendy Restaurant; Celebrates ‘The View’ as Community Gathering Place

The City of Tamarac, in partnership with Indigo Golf Partners, will dedicate the new clubhouse and restaurant at Colony West Golf Club. Aptly named, The View at Colony West, the world-class restaurant and banquet facility will provide residents and visitors with a full-service dining and event space.

TAMARAC, FL – The City of Tamarac will celebrate the grand opening of the reconstructed Colony West clubhouse and restaurant with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, May 25, at 4 p.m.



The City of Tamarac, in partnership with Indigo Golf Partners, will dedicate the new clubhouse and restaurant at Colony West Golf Club, located at 6800 NW 88th Avenue. Aptly named, The View at Colony West, the world-class restaurant and banquet facility will provide residents and visitors alike with a full-service dining and event space.



The 3,000-square foot event center will host a range of functions from golf outings, sports banquets, birthday celebrations, business and community meetings. Each meeting space comes with stunning vistas of the golf course and pond. The facility also offers an elegant backdrop for quinceañeras and weddings. The clubhouse features a full-service bridal suite, equipped with a private dressing room, shower and wedding party space.

The accompanying 1,800-square foot restaurant will offer American-style cuisine influenced by Caribbean flavors, reflective of the local community’s cultural diversity. The View features main dining room and patio seating for up to 48 guests. The bar will host up to 14 guests. Doors open daily at 11 a.m. for lunch and dinner service.

“The View will be an absolute gamechanger for Colony West and the Tamarac community as a whole,” says Bill Weller, general manager of Colony West Golf Club. “With a welcoming atmosphere and an exceptional dining experience, our new restaurant and event space will not only be ideal for special events and functions, but a place where unforgettable memories are born.”

Opened in 1971 for the Jackie Gleason Classic, now the Honda Classic, the Championship Course was designed by Devlin and von Hagge. It debuted as one the longest par-72 layouts in the country at 7,553 yards. Today, it is still a long-walk as a par-71, 7,258-yard course, with narrow fairways, deep rough and plenty of water. Strategic bunkering protects small, well-manicured greens, requiring players to think their way around the course to take advantage of scoring opportunities.

On the west side of the property is the Glades Course. The Glades is a par-64 executive course that plays only 4,175 yards and provides guests with a welcome change of pace.

About Indigo Golf Partners

Dedicated to optimizing all that the sport and business of golf offers, Indigo Golf Partners is one of the largest golf course management companies in the U.S. Headquartered in Reston, Va. with regional offices and teams across America, the company subscribes to a #GolfForEveryone purpose, and owns and operates more than 160 golf courses, country clubs and resorts in 29 states. Leveraging over 30 years of expertise, Indigo Golf Partners specializes in full-service property management as well as assistance in specific segments of the golf business. They include modern-day golf and property maintenance, staffing and training, clubhouse operations, food and beverage, merchandising, golf instruction, marketing, public relations, HOA integration, technology, special events and financial management. More information: http://www.indigogolf.com, 703.761.1444.

About the City of Tamarac

Tamarac covers a 12-square mile area in western Broward County and is home to more than 65,000 residents and approximately 2,000 businesses. Ideally situated, Tamarac provides easy access to highways, railways, airports and waterways, and a wealth of cultural and sports activities. Tamarac’s median age continues to grow younger and the population more diverse, as people recognize the City as a great place to spend their lives. For more information visit www.Tamarac.org.