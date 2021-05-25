Shooting Leaves Two Injured In Miami; Rideshare Driver Among Wounded

According to investigators, on Tuesday at approximately 3:18 p.m. the victims were traveling as passengers in a ride-share vehicle when a light colored vehicle approached and unknown occupants opened fire at the passengers. The shooting happened in the area of the 800 Block NW 104 Street in Miami, FL.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Northside District is investigating a shooting that left a ride-share driver and a passenger injured. According to investigators, on Tuesday at approximately 3:18 p.m. the victims were traveling as passengers in a ride-share vehicle when a light colored vehicle approached and unknown occupants opened fire at the passengers.

One of the passengers returned fire, and during the exchange of gunfire, the ride-share driver and one of the passengers were struck in the upper extremity. The driver abandoned his vehicle as the subjects fled the scene. One of the passengers then utilized the ride-share vehicle to transport the other injured passenger to Jackson Memorial Hospital, Ryder Trauma Center where he is listed in stable condition.

The shooting happened in the area of the 800 Block NW 104 Street in Miami, FL. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the driver to Jackson Memorial Hospital Emergency Room in stable condition. The subject vehicle remains at large. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.