Online Pre-Application Now Open for New Single and Two-Story Habitat Homes in Pompano Beach

A two-story Habitat home in Pompano Beach. The new energy efficient models will include garages, landscaped yards, four bedrooms, hurricane windows, and modern kitchens.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Open enrollment for Habitat for Humanity of Broward’s homeowner free pre-application process for new single and two-story homes in two Pompano Beach locations is underway online through Tuesday, June 15 via www.habitatbroward.org.

The new energy efficient models will include garages, landscaped yards, four bedrooms, hurricane windows, and modern kitchens.

Additionally, these locations are minutes away from beautiful beaches, schools, churches, a lively arts and cultural scene, and great recreational and shopping amenities.

“Selected applicants will enjoy affordable homeownership of new homes through affordable mortgage loans,” said Nancy Robin, Habitat Broward CEO & Executive Director. “Through our homeownership program, hardworking families can achieve the economic empowerment that comes from owning your own home.”

It is a four-step application process that includes a pre-qualification questionnaire, orientation, financial analysis review and face-to-face interview. Successful applicants can expect to move into a home within 12 to 18 months.

Qualifications include but are not limited to the following:

Must be a first-time homebuyer.

Must be a U.S. Citizen or legal permanent resident.

Must be a current Broward County resident (for a year or more).

Must demonstrate a need for affordable housing.

Must be able to make a $2,000 down-payment broken down into monthly instalments.

Interested families can use the 2021 Pre-Qualification Questionnaire and start the pre-application process.

About Habitat for Humanity of Broward

Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity of Broward brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. Habitat Broward offers a “hand up” not a “hand out” to low to very low-income families who are unable to qualify for conventional financing but are willing to work hard to improve their family’s lives and break the intergenerational cycle of poverty. For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Broward please call (954) 396-3030 or visit habitatbroward.org or check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HabitatBroward.