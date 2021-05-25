LocalPress ReleasesSociety

Marion County Issues Voluntary Burn Ban Effective Immediately

By George McGregor
MARION COUNTY, FL – A countywide voluntary burn ban has been issued for Marion County due to the lack of rain and high wildfire danger. The voluntary ban affects all of Marion County.

The voluntary burn ban urges residents to cease all outdoor burning that has not been specifically permitted by the Florida Division of Forestry, as well as the use of any fireworks, sparklers, flares, or other pyrotechnic devices except for permitted public displays. Campfires may be permitted within designated recreational areas only, pursuant to applicable regulations and guidelines.

“Our lack of significant rainfall has increased the wildfire danger within Marion County,” stated Marion County Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Bart Walker. “We are urging our community to comply with this voluntary ban.”

Homeowners can reduce the risk of damage from wildfires by clearing the area around their homes of underbrush or dry plants/vegetation as these items create fuel for wildfires. It is also important to ensure that roofs and gutters are clear of trees and debris.

