Detective’s Offer Crime Stoppers Cash Reward To Identify Suspects Wanted For Tagging Glass Poster Box in Lake Worth Beach

The suspect is seen wearing a short-sleeved tee-shirt w/stripes, swim shorts, sneakers, and a small backpack. He has dark hair, cut short on the side and in front, but long in the back and a closely trimmed goatee. The suspect’s associate is shorter, dark hair, and wearing an Emiratis United soccer jersey with the number ‘87’ and ‘MENDEZ’ on the back.

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Detective’s are seeking assistance from the local community in identifying and locating a suspect they say is wanted for tagging a business in Lake Worth Beach. According to authorities, on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at approximately 2:03 am, the above-pictured male wrote graffiti on a glass poster box at the ‘Lake Worth Playhouse’ located in the 700 block of Lake Avenue, in Lake Worth Beach.

The suspect used a purple graffiti marker removed from his right front pocket. He is seen wearing a short-sleeved tee-shirt w/stripes, swim shorts, sneakers, and a small backpack. He has dark hair, cut short on the side and in front, but long in the back and a closely trimmed goatee. The suspect’s associate is shorter, dark hair, and wearing an Emiratis United soccer jersey with the number ‘87’ and ‘MENDEZ’ on the back.

The suspect used a purple graffiti marker removed from his right front pocket.

Anyone who can identify this suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading the “PBSO” app for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.