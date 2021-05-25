CrimeLocalSociety

Detective’s Offer Crime Stoppers Cash Reward To Identify Suspects Wanted For Tagging Glass Poster Box in Lake Worth Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

The suspect is seen wearing a short-sleeved tee-shirt w/stripes, swim shorts, sneakers, and a small backpack. He has dark hair, cut short on the side and in front, but long in the back and a closely trimmed goatee. The suspect’s associate is shorter, dark hair, and wearing an Emiratis United soccer jersey with the number ‘87’ and ‘MENDEZ’ on the back.
The suspect is seen wearing a short-sleeved tee-shirt w/stripes, swim shorts, sneakers, and a small backpack. He has dark hair, cut short on the side and in front, but long in the back and a closely trimmed goatee. The suspect’s associate is shorter, dark hair, and wearing an Emiratis United soccer jersey with the number ‘87’ and ‘MENDEZ’ on the back.

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Detective’s are seeking assistance from the local community in identifying and locating a suspect they say is wanted for tagging a business in Lake Worth Beach. According to authorities, on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at approximately 2:03 am, the above-pictured male wrote graffiti on a glass poster box at the ‘Lake Worth Playhouse’ located in the 700 block of Lake Avenue, in Lake Worth Beach

The suspect used a purple graffiti marker removed from his right front pocket. He is seen wearing a short-sleeved tee-shirt w/stripes, swim shorts, sneakers, and a small backpack. He has dark hair, cut short on the side and in front, but long in the back and a closely trimmed goatee. The suspect’s associate is shorter, dark hair, and wearing an Emiratis United soccer jersey with the number ‘87’ and ‘MENDEZ’ on the back.

The suspect used a purple graffiti marker removed from his right front pocket.
The suspect used a purple graffiti marker removed from his right front pocket.

Anyone who can identify this suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading the “PBSO” app for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Op-Ed: Victimism – Another Bad Ideology

Howard Rotberg

Pulte Opens For Sales At New North Jacksonville Community,…

George McGregor

Online Pre-Application Now Open for New Single and Two-Story…

George McGregor
1 of 1,166