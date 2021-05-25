CrimeLocalPress Releases

Charlotte County Earns National Achievement Award For Interagency Cooperation For Helicopter Public Safety Efforts

By George McGregor
Helicopter Public

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL – Charlotte County has been recognized with an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo). The awards honor innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents.

NACo recognized the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office with the 2021 Achievement Award for its program titled “Interagency Cooperation for Helicopter Public Safety Efforts” in the category of Criminal Justice and Public Safety.

“Over the past year, county officials and frontline employees have demonstrated bold, inspirational leadership. This year’s Achievement Award-winning programs illustrate the innovative ways counties build healthy, safe and vibrant communities across America.”

NACo President Gary Moore

Nationally, awards are given in 18 different categories that reflect the vast, comprehensive services counties provide. The categories include children and youth, criminal justice and public safety, county administration, information technology, health, civic engagement, and many more.

Started in 1970, NACo’s annual Achievement Awards program is designed to recognize county government innovations. Each nominee is judged on its own merits and not against other applications received.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Aviation team provides many services to include fire suppression, mosquito control, law enforcement services and life-saving rescue techniques.

