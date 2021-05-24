Op-Ed: Muslims’ Never Ending Goals and Their Supporters in the States

Over 100 pro-Palestinians marched in Mizner Park of Boca Raton FL on Thursday May 20, 2021. While organizers declared it a peaceful protest and de-escalated tensions where needed, there were clashes with pro-Israel supporters. Glades Road, Boca Raton, Palm Beach County, Newsflare.

BOCA RATON, FL – The latest in a seemingly never ending string of terror wars perpetrated against Israel by Hamas halted for a while last week, with another “cease fire” called for by the international community, basically to give these primitives breathing room to re-arm and prepare for their next photo-op war. These now routinely, temporary stoppages of attacks against the Jewish state must be taken for what they are; a method to wear down the Jewish State and to gain support for the ever growing world-wide animosity toward Jews. This mini-war, the most intense since Hamas took control over the Gaza Strip in 2007, saw over 4,000 rockets launched toward Israel with the intent to kill innocent civilians and in response, a retaliatory massive pinpoint Israeli air offensive that claimed the lives of many Hamas leaders and decimated much of their infrastructure. Those Gazan civilians unintentionally killed by airstrikes were purposely placed in the position of harm by their leaders hoping their deaths, reported and magnified by a supportive mass media, would continue to erode support for the Jewish State. This highly successful method of sacrificing their own people on the altar of pity, sadly works.

We saw Arabs, citizens of Israel, whose freedoms and lifestyles are unknown in Muslim controlled countries including in Hamas and Palestinian territories, rampaging against their own golden-goose nation, Israel, in order to destroy it. And in our own nation, we saw Palestinians causing mayhem in America’s streets demanding “Justice for Palestine.” Jews were physically attacked in NYC, California, Chicago and throughout the nation. And down in Boca Raton’s ritzy Mizner Park, diners were harassed and threatened by hordes of PLO flag carrying young thugs, chanting, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!,” urged on by the sermons of their imams in local mosques. These fifth column-like Islamists are coming out of their self imposed hibernation, ready to roll, feeling self assured the nation is moving in their direction, away from supporting Israel. And they are right on the mark.

Progressives now feel the time is right, to push relentlessly for the creation of the fearsome daylight between our nation and Israel. The recent coalition of Jew haters such as Congresswomen Omar, Pressley, Tlaib, Carson, AOC and other militants have teamed with Senator Bernie Sanders to break the link between us and the only democracy in the Middle East. Just a few years ago, this would have been considered inconceivable. And yet they are now boldly leading the way to convince fellow legislators to block U.S. arms sales to Israel. Where are our Jewish legislators in this fight for Jewish and Israel’s survival? Where is their joint statement opposing such bigotry against their own constituents and the only Jewish nation in the world? Why are the 600 “Jewish” organizations who signed on to support the BLM movement silent on this issue?

I’ll close with the very, very sad statement recently issued by Rabbi Rick Jacobs, the President of the Union for Reform Judaism which drives the wooden stake into the hearts of the Israeli Jewish community and endangers their lives: “Evicting Palestinian families from homes that they have resided in for 70 years is unjust at any time and strategically dangerous at this moment.” And he, a rabbi, calls himself a Jew? Really? More like a jihadist in a tallis.