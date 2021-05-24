Op-Ed: Creeping, Dangerous Black Supremacy Movement Quickly Engulfing This Nation

Muriel Bowser (right), who controls D.C., this past Thursday stated that Mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot (left) was “making a point” with her controversial announcement to only grant interviews to black journalists. Photo credits: Office of Ivanka Trump / File photo: Xavier Underwood, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

BOCA RATON, FL – Lori Lightfoot, the (female) Mayor of Chicago, is a throwback to the out-and out racist white mayors of Atlanta, Richmond and other Dixie Belt cities during the Jim Crow era. They are chuckling in their graves. Reason is Ms. Lightfoot is black and she is competing with them in the bigotry arena with her recent outpouring of hate against white reporters. If you rely on the New York Times, CNN, or MSNBC, you’re probably unaware that she will furthermore, grant one-on-one interviews only to “black and brown” journalists. That means, white reporters will be given the heave-ho out of City Hall. During her first two years in office she has had some judgment and leadership problems that the press has covered, as is within the realm of their responsibilities. For instance, she was caught with her hair down when she broke her own rules and had a beauty parlor open up exclusively for her during the Covid epidemic when all such businesses were ordered closed…by her. And the exploding, record breaking murder and crime rates within the Windy City this year, during her administration, have to be covered up at all costs. White reporters, we must assume, by asking the right questions regarding these issues, must be threatening to her. And she expects and will surely get special treatment from compliant and “understanding” reporters of color. Lightfoot will heretofore, judge journalists by the color of their skin. Perhaps a “Skin Color Meter” will be installed at the entrance to City Hall. Strange then, that she saw fit to marry a perfectly white woman as her wife. Bigotry must end at the bedroom door. Go figure!

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s spokesperson has reportedly announced that she will only give interviews to “Black or Brown” journalists on the occasion of reaching the halfway point in her term as mayor. https://t.co/Y8oyYT2MqF — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 19, 2021

As a journalist myself, I find it shocking that so little coverage of this issue has made the front pages and lead stories in the media. Unless we all missed it, we could find no criticism of her actions in the pages of the New York Times, or relevant discussions of the topic on CNN, MSNBC, CBS or PBS. It’s a topic treated as, “The tree falling in an empty forest.” She did get support from another female brain dead, black mayor, Muriel Bowser, who controls D.C., this past Thursday who stated that Mayor Lightfoot was “making a point” with her controversial announcement to only grant interviews to black journalists. And just “what point” was Bowser making? That discrimination is only permissible when it is anti-white? What words would Dr. Martin Luther King have to say in response to both of these overt black bigots?

We wonder, with all of this hatred against whites being promulgated by not only blacks but by Progressive whites as well; are we headed for another Civil War, this time to be fought for the rights and liberties of white people? And just how many blacks would fight to maintain these freedoms to their white brothers and sisters, as over two million whites did back in 1861 for blacks? We must start ringing the warning bells of a creeping, dangerous Black Supremacy Movement joining with the already militant Black Lives Matter network that is quickly engulfing this nation, threatening to divide us, weakening us morally and physically. And look no further than the wolves at the door, in Iran, Russia, China and North Korea who are licking their lips in support of our downfall.

This cancer of hate will engulf us all… just wait and see.