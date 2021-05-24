Oak Hill Man, 48, Killed When Struck By Train; Victim Observed Lying On Tracks Before Impact

The train’s emergency brake was applied as soon as the victim was observed on the tracks but it was too late and the subject was struck. The train stopped half a mile north of impact. File photo: Michael715, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – A 48-year-old man was struck and killed by a Florida East Coast Railway (FEC) train early Sunday at 102 N. Brooks Circle in Oak Hill, just before 7 a.m. According to authorities, Christopher Trull, 48, of Oak Hill was lying on the tracks when the train approached and struck him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The FEC train was traveling north on the tracks at about 6:50 a.m. The train’s emergency brake was applied as soon as the victim was observed on the tracks but it was too late and the subject was struck. The train stopped half a mile north of impact.

Volusia sheriff’s detectives, an FEC agent and an investigator from the Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an investigation at the scene. Trull’s family was notified of his death. No sign of foul play was discovered in the investigation.