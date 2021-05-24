Survey: Farming Ranks #1 Among Industries Important To Florida

A modern strawberry farm in Florida. File photo: Shutterstock.com, licensed.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – An overwhelming 98% of Floridians consider farming and ranching important, according to the findings of a survey recently conducted among registered voters statewide.

“Thanks to the farmers, ranchers and growers across the Sunshine State, we have an abundance of locally grown food,” said Gene Adams, Chair of the Florida Ag Coalition. “But it’s easy to take that for granted. We’re humbled to see the overwhelming support from Florida voters for the hard work and commitment of our farmers. These survey findings indicate that Florida families truly do count farmers among their many blessings.”

During the past year, global trade was disrupted for months at a time, but Florida was not without food due to the strength of its domestic food supply. During the survey, when voters were asked if they approve of the job Florida farmers have done to keep grocery stores supplied with fresh food during the pandemic, 93% agreed with 78% in strong agreement. In addition, 92% of Florida voters recognized the importance of a domestic food supply to feed Florida families.

“Rarely do we see such overwhelming support for an industry,” said Ryan Tyson of the Tyson Group. “But during this past year, we’ve seen voters recognize and acknowledge what is truly important in life, and safe, wholesome food is clearly top among them. Florida’s farmers are the best in the world, and our voters are grateful for them.”

The survey also showed strong consensus in support of the key role that Florida’s farmers play in ensuring a safe, wholesome food supply:

90% recognize that American depends on Florida for fresh produce during the winter months; and

88% appreciate that Florida farms produce safe, wholesome and sustainable food.

Florida farmers not only provide the food and fiber we need to survive. They are also good stewards of the land and environment. Farms protect Florida’s precious landscape, provide critical wildlife habitat and replenish Florida’s aquifer with water supplies.

Eight in 10 respondents (or 79%) know the valuable role Florida farmers play in protecting the environment and natural resources.

Three in four respondents expressed a favorable view of Florida farmers, with just 1% of respondents expressing an unfavorable view of the industry.

Florida’s agriculture industry grows, raises and harvests more than 300 different commodities. Known as the nation’s winter salad bowl, much of the East coast depends on Florida farmers for produce during the cold months.

Florida farmers contribute $140 billion to the state’s economy each year and support two million jobs for Florida families.

The survey was conducted by the Tyson Group May 6 through 11 among a sample of 850 registered voters from across the state of Florida. Questions were asked via phone on both land lines and cell phones.

ABOUT THE FLORIDA AG COALITION

The Florida Ag Coalition is comprised of more than two dozen groups that represent thousands of farmers, growers and ranchers all across Florida – from timberlands and cattle ranches to vegetable and horticulture farms. Every one of Florida’s 300 commodities and every corner of the Sunshine State are represented in the Florida Ag Coalition. For more information, visit FloridaAgCoalition.com.