Detectives Seeking Suspects Wanted For Armed Home Invasion, Robbery, Armed Kidnapping In Palm Beach Gardens Area

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL – Sheriff’s Office Detectives are seeking two suspects they say are wanted for an armed home invasion, robbery, and kidnapping incident which took place in unincorporated Palm Beach Gardens. According to detectives, two armed suspects entered a residence demanding money. The suspects then drove the victims to a nearby bank where they withdrew additional money. The above suspect is described as a black male in his 20’s, standing at 5’10 with a medium build. The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male in is 20’s standing at 6’ tall with a slender build.

This incident occurred on May 19, at 2021, 2:50 pm, in the 8700 block of N. Elizabeth Drive, Palm Beach Gardens.

Anyone who can identify this suspects are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading the “PBSO” app for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.