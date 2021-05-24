CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Seeking Suspects Wanted For Armed Home Invasion, Robbery, Armed Kidnapping In Palm Beach Gardens Area

By Joe Mcdermott
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL – Sheriff’s Office Detectives are seeking two suspects they say are wanted for an armed home invasion, robbery, and kidnapping incident which took place in unincorporated Palm Beach Gardens. According to detectives, two armed suspects entered a residence demanding money. The suspects then drove the victims to a nearby bank where they withdrew additional money. The above suspect is described as a black male in his 20’s, standing at 5’10 with a medium build. The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male in is 20’s standing at 6’ tall with a slender build.

This incident occurred on May 19, at 2021, 2:50 pm, in the 8700 block of N. Elizabeth Drive, Palm Beach Gardens.

Anyone who can identify this suspects are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading the “PBSO” app for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
