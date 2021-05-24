Bicyclist Dies After Being Struck By Car in Weston; Out of State Driver Remained At Scene, Cooperated With Detectives Investigation

WESTON, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a crash in Weston on Sunday that left a bicyclist dead. According to detectives, at approximately 8:04 a.m. on Sunday, May 23, deputies responded to the 3200 block of Bonaventure Boulevard, in reference to a vehicle versus bicycle crash. A preliminary investigation revealed that the bicyclist was traveling southbound within the dedicated bicycle lane on Bonaventure Boulevard, when it was struck from behind by a driver.

The bicyclist, Sunny C. LaValle, 44, of Weston, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died. The driver, Oion Skyvel Johnson, 24, of Syracuse, NY, remained at the scene and cooperated in the investigation, which is ongoing.