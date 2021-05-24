CrimeLocalSociety

Bicyclist Dies After Being Struck By Car in Weston; Out of State Driver Remained At Scene, Cooperated With Detectives Investigation

By Joe Mcdermott
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

BICYCLIST DIES
A preliminary investigation revealed that the bicyclist was traveling southbound within the dedicated bicycle lane on Bonaventure Boulevard, when it was struck from behind by a driver. File photo: YES Market Media, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WESTON, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a crash in Weston on Sunday that left a bicyclist dead. According to detectives, at approximately 8:04 a.m. on Sunday, May 23, deputies responded to the 3200 block of Bonaventure Boulevard, in reference to a vehicle versus bicycle crash. A preliminary investigation revealed that the bicyclist was traveling southbound within the dedicated bicycle lane on Bonaventure Boulevard, when it was struck from behind by a driver.

The bicyclist, Sunny C. LaValle, 44, of Weston, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died. The driver, Oion Skyvel Johnson, 24, of Syracuse, NY, remained at the scene and cooperated in the investigation, which is ongoing.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

“America’s Frontline Doctors” Suing U.S. Government to Stop…

Christopher Boyle

Oak Hill Man, 48, Killed When Struck By Train; Victim…

Joe Mcdermott

Stark Racial Disparities Persist in Vaccinations,…

Rachana Pradhan
1 of 1,160