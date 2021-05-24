“America’s Frontline Doctors” Suing U.S. Government to Stop Rollout of COVID-19 Vaccine to Children

The group noted they have filed a petition for a temporary restraining order against Xavier Becerra, declaring that “millions of parents are being misled by HHS Secretary Becerra and the FDA” and that “children are not guinea pigs.” File photo: DCStockPhotography, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – America’s Frontline Doctors, a conservative political group that has been accused of spreading misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic, recently filed a motion in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama requesting a temporary restraining order against the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for children under the age of 16, with their stated goal being the permanent blockage of vaccine distribution to minors should the case actually make it to trial.

Founded by Simone Gold – an anti-vaccine activist, physician, attorney, and author who recently made the news when she was arrested for taking part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 – America’s Frontline Doctors (AFD) is notable for a press conference held in front of the Supreme Court in July 2020 protesting lockdown restrictions and questioning the effectiveness of masking. Since then, the group has attempted to incite public fear about COVID-19 vaccines.

In a statement attributed to Gold, AFD noted that they have filed a petition for a temporary restraining order against the U.S. Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Xavier Becerra, declaring that “millions of parents are being misled by HHS Secretary Becerra and the FDA” and that “children are not guinea pigs.”

“There is a statistically zero percent chance of young people dying of COVID-19,” the statement says. “To promote an investigational product that has no long-term studies and no animal studies, to pressure parents and teens to use an experimental product that has not been fully approved by the FDA breaks all of the rules of medicine and the HHS’ own goal to protect Americans.”

AFD goes on to claim – by citing data from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) – that thousands of deaths can be attributed to COVID-19 vaccines.

“We’ve never seen this level of side effects for any vaccine without the FDA taking action. The Rotavirus vaccine was canceled for 15 cases of non-lethal side effects and the Swine Flu vaccine was canceled for 25 deaths,” the statement said. “But now, by the CDC’s own data, we are seeing a 12,000 percent increase in deaths with these vaccines and they’re still promoting this to our kids. Under the age of 20, the survivability rate for COVID-19 is 99.997 percent. More than 4,000 deaths have been tied to the administering of COVID-19 vaccines in the last four months as opposed to 1,500 total in the previous ten years for all vaccines.”

However, the “more than 4,000 deaths” claim on the part of AFD is wildly misleading. That number has been taken from the CDC-hosted Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a portal that is used as an “early warning system” to immediately report side effects from vaccines. And while it is true that the VAERS system received reports of 4,178 deaths among people who had received a COVID-19 vaccine, the fact is that literally anyone can report an event into VAERS (similar to a Google review) and not include any verified clinical information, such as death certificates, autopsy results, or medical records.

BREAKING: America’s Frontline Doctors has just filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking a temporary restraining order against use of the COVID-19 vaccine in children.



AFLDS will protect our civil liberties and uncompromising right to bodily integrity.https://t.co/gtIz25xJZm — Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) May 21, 2021

The CDC states that “reports to VAERS of death following vaccination do not necessarily mean the vaccine caused the death” and “the reports may contain information that is incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental, or unverifiable.” It should also be noted that the CDC temporarily “paused” the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after several blood clots were reported after its use – along with reports of deaths allegedly connected to it of a woman in Oregon and another in Michigan – so it is unlikely that they would overlook thousands of verified deaths.

Regardless, Gold insisted that “HHS, the FDA and the CDC are ignoring the science and they are putting the lives of our children on the line. But America’s Frontline Doctors is the one group that is suing to make sure that the government does not continue down this dangerous road.”