Detectives Investigating Accidental Self-inflicted Gunshot Wound At Springs Apartment Complex In Port Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – According to authorities, Charlotte County Major Crimes detectives are investigating an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound. The incident occurred at the Springs Apartment complex located at 24151 Beatrix Boulevard between Peachland and Veterans Blvd in Port Charlotte, FL.

The 911 call was received at approximately 3:37am with units arriving shortly after. The victim was flown to the hospital and is in stable condition at this time. There is no threat to the community. When updates are available, they will be added. This is an ongoing investigation.