CrimeLocalSociety

Deland Man, 95, Drowns In Swimming Pool At Home

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Volusia Sheriff
95-year-old Emerson Bissinger of Lake Talmadge Road had been working in his yard and on the pool earlier in the day. When his wife Sharon returned later in the afternoon she found her husband, along with his walker and glasses, in the pool.

DELAND FL – A 95-year-old DeLand man apparently drowned Friday after he was found face down in the pool of his residence by his wife. According to authorities, Emerson Bissinger of Lake Talmadge Road had been working in his yard and on the pool earlier in the day. His wife, Sharon, told deputies she left the home earlier in the day and returned later in the afternoon to find her husband, along with his walker and glasses, in the pool.

Sharon Bissinger called law enforcement when she found her husband in the pool unresponsive. Volusia County Fire Services and EVAC ambulance responded. Emerson was pronounced deceased at the scene.  No signs of foul play were observed. 

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

LOCATED: Rotonda West Man Considered Missing Endangered…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Port Charlotte Suspect Hops Fence, Attempts To Outrun…

Jessica Mcfadyen

RACIST: Chicago Mayor Slams “Overwhelming Whiteness” in News…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,155