Deland Man, 95, Drowns In Swimming Pool At Home

DELAND FL – A 95-year-old DeLand man apparently drowned Friday after he was found face down in the pool of his residence by his wife. According to authorities, Emerson Bissinger of Lake Talmadge Road had been working in his yard and on the pool earlier in the day. His wife, Sharon, told deputies she left the home earlier in the day and returned later in the afternoon to find her husband, along with his walker and glasses, in the pool.

Sharon Bissinger called law enforcement when she found her husband in the pool unresponsive. Volusia County Fire Services and EVAC ambulance responded. Emerson was pronounced deceased at the scene. No signs of foul play were observed.