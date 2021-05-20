BusinessHealthSociety

University of Pennsylvania Health System Adds Vaccination Requirement for All Newly-Hired Personnel

By Christopher Boyle
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

University of Pennsylvania Health System Adds Vaccination Requirement for All Newly-Hired Personnel
University of Pennsylvania Health System (UPHS) is the Philadelphia-area’s largest health system, with about 44,000 employees. File photo: Tupungato, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – According to reports, University of Pennsylvania Health System (UPHS) has recently announced via a memo that as of July 1, 2021, all newly-hired personnel will be required to either have been vaccinated for COVID-19 a minimum of two weeks before starting their job, or to have valid proof that they have already received a vaccine.

UPHS is the Philadelphia-area’s largest health system, with about 44,000 employees.

If those requirements are not met by new hires – or if they have not applied for a potential medical or religious exemption – they will be subjected to disciplinary action, up to and including losing their job, the memo says.

According to a statement released by UPHS, it is important for the organization to set an example in regards to its personnel being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

“As an institution grounded in the science and art of healthcare, we believe it is imperative for the University of Pennsylvania Health System to take the lead in requiring employee vaccinations to protect our patients and staff and to set an example to the broader community as we work together to end the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement said.

Currently, 38 percent of Americans – 124 million people – have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Over 33,000 UPHS employees – which amounts to almost 70 percent of their workforce – have so far received the vaccine, according to the statement.

“Evidence is clear that COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be very safe and highly effective at preventing transmission, hospitalizations, and death from the virus,” UPHS said. “The transformational mRNA technology discoveries at Penn which laid a foundation for the first COVID-19 vaccines are a tremendous point of pride which further buoys our confidence in the science that is now being deployed to save lives across the globe.”

At the moment, it is not clear if UPHS’s new vaccination policy would pass legal muster if challenged; currently, no other local health systems in the United States has mandated that their employees receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

Subscribe to Christopher Boyle – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Broward Sheriff’s Office Department of Detention Vaccinating…

George McGregor

K-9 Tracks Down Brooksville Battery Suspect After Assault of…

Jessica Mcfadyen

VIDEO: Two Witnesses Aid Volusia Deputy When Deltona Traffic…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,239