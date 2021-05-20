Op-Ed: They Are Blinded to the Facts by Their Liberal Ideology

Before the Chinese pandemic hit, President Donald J. Trump had a record of achievement that was the envy of most of the world. Editorial credit: Drop of Light / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – The “they” I’m referring to is the Democrats with Sleepy Joe Biden at the helm. Before the Chinese pandemic hit the United States and the world, President Trump had a record of achievement that was the envy of most of the world. Most of the criticisms of Trump was for personal reasons, his manner and style, not for the policies he instigated and had passed. Everything that was supposed to be up was up, and everything that was supposed to be down was down. He was on his way to reelection, then the Chinese pandemic hit us and the world like a sledgehammer.

Trump’s enemies, which not only included Democrats, but the main stream media, academia, Hollywood, blacks, most unions, especially the teacher’s union, and some disaffected RINO Republicans, were mobilized to work for the defeat of Trump in the 2020 election.

No matter what Trump said or did, he was mocked and criticized unmercifully, even if his policies were sound and beneficial to the country. His enemies rarely criticized his policies, but they criticized him personally as the next coming of the devil incarnate. They did everything they could to discredit him in the eyes of the public. They initiated false charges of collusion with the Russians (it took over two years to dispel that lie), and they initiated an impeachment trial over his interchange with the Ukrainian president, plus phony charges of racism that were made up “out of whole cloth”. Trump mainly withstood the attacks on him and his character, but then came the Chinese COVID-19 virus. The plan concocted by his enemies to blame him for his mishandling of the pandemic seemed to have worked for the Democrats, even though they had an extremely weak candidate in Sleepy Joe Biden.

The all-out assault on Trump seemed to have resonated with the voters and with some questionable election activities by his enemies in certain battleground states in expanding the voting rolls, months before the election, which benefited the Democrats, as a result Trump lost the election.

Sleepy Joe Biden campaigned from the bowels of his Delaware basement bunker and made very few public appearances, but somehow won the election, even with questions as to the validity of some of the vote totals in those battleground states.

Now with Joe Biden ensconced in the White House, the public is seeing what the consequences of his election has wrought, as it affects our country both economically and foreign policy-wise. What has a Joe Biden presidency wrought so far? The price of gas has risen over $1.00 per gallon at the pump since his inauguration (and going up); inflation has hit the grocery shelves; the Middle East is in turmoil and violence is occurring with no leadership offered by Biden or his administration; his domestic economic policies seem to be going haywire as he has adopted Bernie Sanders and the Squad’s policies, in addition to the “Green New Deal”. All in all, it looks like Joe Biden has bitten off more than he could chew. He has proposed, along with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, giant spending programs worth over many trillions of dollars as a price tag. Remember, about 60 years ago, then Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev said at the United Nations, that he would bury the United States, not by force, but by the United States burying itself from within. Well, it seems that his words were prophetic. Unless we can rein in the destructive policies of the Democrats and Biden by having the Republicans regain the legislative branches, the House and Senate, in the off-year elections in 2022, otherwise, we might just prove Khrushchev right in his assessment.

Yes, the Democrats and Biden are blinded to the facts by their liberal ideology and as a result, they are leading our country to emulating the policies of the many of the third world countries, including in our hemisphere, Cuba and Venezuela. We must throw out the rascals (a/k/a the Marxist/Socialists) in 2022, or we’ll be in one helluva mess in the coming years.