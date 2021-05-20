CrimeLocalSociety

Rotonda West Man Considered Missing Endangered Individual by Authorities

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Justin Davis, 26, was last seen Wednesday at approximately 9 pm before leaving on a walk near his mother's home located on Bunker Road in Rotonda West. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013
ROTONDA WEST, FL – According to authorities, 26 year old Justin Davis was last seen Wednesday at approximately 9 pm before leaving on a walk near his mother’s home located on Bunker Road in Rotonda West. According to detectives, Justin was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black sweatshirt, and possibly wearing flip-flops. He is described as being 6’02”, approximately 130 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

