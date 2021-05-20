Rotonda West Man Considered Missing Endangered Individual by Authorities

Justin Davis, 26, was last seen Wednesday at approximately 9 pm before leaving on a walk near his mother’s home located on Bunker Road in Rotonda West. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013

ROTONDA WEST, FL – According to authorities, 26 year old Justin Davis was last seen Wednesday at approximately 9 pm before leaving on a walk near his mother’s home located on Bunker Road in Rotonda West. According to detectives, Justin was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black sweatshirt, and possibly wearing flip-flops. He is described as being 6’02”, approximately 130 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes.

