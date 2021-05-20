CrimeLocalSociety

Port Charlotte Suspect Hops Fence, Attempts To Outrun Deputies; Had Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Digital Scale, $1,600 In Cash

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Adam McCarthy
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – Around 1pm yesterday, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on Adam McCarthy, 33. When McCarthy noticed law enforcement behind him he continued driving taking a left onto Hernando Ave then onto Beverly Avenue where he resides. Once on Beverly Avenue, McCarthy bailed out of his vehicle, running through a backyard and jumping a residential fence. Deputies pursued him on foot spotting him in the backyard of a home on Augusta Avenue. McCarthy continued to flee and resist arrest before eventually compiling.

While running through the yards, deputies noticed that McCarthy had dropped a black fanny pack in a grassy area. The bag was located which contained over 9.9 grams of Fentanyl, over 9.9 grams of Methamphetamines, numerous pills, two spoons with narcotic residue, a glass smoking pipe, and a digital scale with Methamphetamine residue. Adam McCarthy also was found to be in possession of over $1,600 in cash.

McCarthy was arrested on possession with intent to sell methamphetamine, trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing, resisting an officer, and driving without license. According to detectives, McCarty has an extensive criminal history and remains at the Charlotte County Jail with no bond.

Jessica Mcfadyen

