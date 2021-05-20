CrimeLocalSociety

Miami Man Upset Over Break-up Tracked and Gunned Down Ex‐Girlfriend, New Mate With Semi-Automatic Handgun

By Joe Mcdermott
Jonathan Clemente, 23, of Miami, offered a confession to investigators and was charged with two felony counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.
MIAMI, FL – The Miami-Dade police department is investigating a shooting that took place at 98 Avenue SW 50 Street, in Miami. According to authorities, on Wednesday, May 19 at approximately 11:05 pm, the suspect, later identified as Jonathan Clemente, 23, of Miami, tracked his ex-girlfriend by what is still considered to be “unknown means” and “ambushed” the couple, opening fire with a semi-automatic handgun, striking both her and her new boyfriend who were both still sitting in a vehicle in the driveway.

Officers responded to the scene after at least two 911 calls, and discovered the victims inside the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. The male victim was shot in the head and transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center in critical condition; the female in stable condition.

According to investigators, the shooter, who is a security guard, offered a confession to investigators and stated that the incident was the result of his sadness and frustration over the breakup and his ex-girlfriends new relationship with the male victim. He was charged with two felony counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon. 

The case notes also confirmed that one of the 911 calls were placed by the defendant who fled the scene and called 911 to report the crime. The murder weapon was also found in the defendants vehicle at the time of his arrest. 

