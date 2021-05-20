Human Remains Found After Dig In Oakland Park; Burial Believed To Have Been Between 2014 And 2015

Investigators unearthed the human remains during the search, which was located in the 4200 block of North Dixie Highway in Oakland Park. The remains are pending positive identification and an autopsy to determine the individual’s identity and the manner of the individual’s death.

OAKLAND PARK, FL – After several days of extensive digging at a site in Oakland Park as part of a criminal investigation, the Broward Sheriff’s Office, working in conjunction with the FBI, is asking for the public’s help in identifying human remains found buried at the location.

Investigators believe the person’s death and burial took place sometime between 2014 and 2015. At that time, the area was undeveloped land. Detectives with BSO’s Homicide Unit, working with the FBI and other federal and local agencies, are asking for anyone who might have seen, heard or recorded something from that time frame in that area to share those details.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives in determining the identity of the individual or what occurred to the individual is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Andrew Gianino at 954-321-4376. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.