CrimeLocalSociety

Human Remains Found After Dig In Oakland Park; Burial Believed To Have Been Between 2014 And 2015

By Joe Mcdermott
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Crime Scene
Investigators unearthed the human remains during the search, which was located in the 4200 block of North Dixie Highway in Oakland Park. The remains are pending positive identification and an autopsy to determine the individual’s identity and the manner of the individual’s death. 

OAKLAND PARK, FL – After several days of extensive digging at a site in Oakland Park as part of a criminal investigation, the Broward Sheriff’s Office, working in conjunction with the FBI, is asking for the public’s help in identifying human remains found buried at the location. 

Investigators unearthed the human remains during the search, which was located in the 4200 block of North Dixie Highway in Oakland Park. The remains are pending positive identification and an autopsy to determine the individual’s identity and the manner of the individual’s death. 

Investigators believe the person’s death and burial took place sometime between 2014 and 2015. At that time, the area was undeveloped land. Detectives with BSO’s Homicide Unit, working with the FBI and other federal and local agencies, are asking for anyone who might have seen, heard or recorded something from that time frame in that area to share those details. 

Anyone with information that might assist detectives in determining the identity of the individual or what occurred to the individual is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Andrew Gianino at 954-321-4376. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Habitat for Humanity of Broward Hosts 2nd Annual CEO Build

George McGregor

LOCATED: Woman, 67, Missing From Summerfield Home Since Last…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Newly-Leaked U.S. Navy Video Shows UFO Flying Around Navy…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,151