VIDEO: Georgia Woman Wanted for Brutal Assault of Mother in Restaurant; Onlookers Did Nothing to Help

By Christopher Boyle
Brittany Kennedy, 25, in wanted for battery after a now-viral bystander video posted on Twitter allegedly showed her attacking, Emily Broadwater, 22, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office – Georgia

AUGUSTA, GA – A Georgia woman is wanted by authorities in connection with the brutal assault of a mother on Monday at a Little Caesars restaurant in Augusta, with the entire incident caught on video showing multiple onlookers doing nothing to help, according to reports.

The suspect, identified as Brittany Kennedy, 25, who is Black, in wanted for battery after a now-viral bystander video posted on Twitter allegedly showed attacking a victim, Emily Broadwater, 22, who is White, by holding her hair while repeatedly punching her in the face. At one point in the video, a little girl – presumably Broadwater’s daughter – attempts to cover the victim, but was quickly pulled away by people at the scene saying, “Move the baby! Move the baby!”

Kennedy was then allegedly seen pulling Broadwater outside by her hair, where she began to stomp on her head on the sidewalk. Kennedy then fled the scene in a car, while Broadwater – her face covered in blood – lifted her head up and cried “My baby!”

None of the bystanders attempted to help or break up the fight.

Deputies responded to a 911 call at 4 p.m. regarding the attack; the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office stated that the suspect had initially confronted the victim at the restaurant and pulled a chair out from under her, causing her to fall to the floor before grabbing her hair and assaulting her. The reason for the incident is not known as of press time.

According to the police report, Broadwater sustained cuts to her face, head, and neck, a black eye, and a swollen face; she declined at the scene to be taken to the hospital.

The Sheriff’s office has posted a wanted poster for Kennedy on Facebook.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
