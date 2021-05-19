CrimeLocalSociety

Man Crashes Into Building And Dies After Drive-by Shooting In West Park

By Joe Mcdermott
WEST PARK, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in West Park Monday night. According to detectives, at approximately 6:55 p.m., Monday, May 17, Broward County Regional Communications received a call in reference to a crash at 5823 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd. in West Park. As deputies were responding to the location, they received updated information advising that the crash was a result of a drive-by shooting. 

A preliminary investigation revealed that one of the victims was driving a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard when a dark colored vehicle occupied by an unidentified suspect who began shooting at the victim’s car. The victim was struck by an apparent bullet causing them to cross over into the westbound lanes of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard and into a building. 

The driver was pronounced deceased at Memorial Regional Hospital. The passenger was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries. Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the incident. 

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective John Curcio at 954-321-4200. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

