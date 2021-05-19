CrimeLocalSociety

K-9 Tracks Down Brooksville Battery Suspect After Assault of Elderly Woman

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

48 year old Aaron Martin was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center on a charge of battery on a person 65 years if age or older, a felony. Martin was initially held without bond due to the domestic nature of the incident. Today, during first appearance his bond was set at $5,000.
48 year old Aaron Martin was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center on a charge of battery on a person 65 years if age or older, a felony. Martin was initially held without bond due to the domestic nature of the incident. Today, during first appearance his bond was set at $5,000.

BROOKSVILLE, FL – On May 18, 2021 at 5:07 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Goucher Avenue in Brooksville in reference to a reported battery of an elderly person. The victim, who is 70 years old, advised he was battered by 48 year old Aaron David Martin.

The physical altercation occurred inside the home the victim shares with the suspect. According to detectives, the victim returned home to find Martin intoxicated. During the altercation, Martin shoved and then hit the victim in the face. A family member of the victim was able to intervene and separate the two individuals.

Martin fled the residence upon learning law enforcement was contacted about the incident. Numerous deputies and a K-9 unit responded to the scene to search for the suspect who was quickly located in a nearby wooded area. Martin surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

An investigation revealed Martin was drinking all day prior to the physical altercation with the victim and fled because he did not want to go back to jail. He was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center on a charge of battery on a person 65 years if age or older, a felony. Martin was initially held without bond due to the domestic nature of the incident. Today, during first appearance his bond was set at $5,000.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Newly-Leaked U.S. Navy Video Shows UFO Flying Around Navy…

Christopher Boyle

Op-Ed: Media Silent on Rise of Antisemitism in Wake of…

Karyn Turk

North Carolina DA Rules Andrew Brown Death at Hands of…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,151