K-9 Tracks Down Brooksville Battery Suspect After Assault of Elderly Woman

48 year old Aaron Martin was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center on a charge of battery on a person 65 years if age or older, a felony. Martin was initially held without bond due to the domestic nature of the incident. Today, during first appearance his bond was set at $5,000.

BROOKSVILLE, FL – On May 18, 2021 at 5:07 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Goucher Avenue in Brooksville in reference to a reported battery of an elderly person. The victim, who is 70 years old, advised he was battered by 48 year old Aaron David Martin.

The physical altercation occurred inside the home the victim shares with the suspect. According to detectives, the victim returned home to find Martin intoxicated. During the altercation, Martin shoved and then hit the victim in the face. A family member of the victim was able to intervene and separate the two individuals.

Martin fled the residence upon learning law enforcement was contacted about the incident. Numerous deputies and a K-9 unit responded to the scene to search for the suspect who was quickly located in a nearby wooded area. Martin surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

An investigation revealed Martin was drinking all day prior to the physical altercation with the victim and fled because he did not want to go back to jail. He was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center on a charge of battery on a person 65 years if age or older, a felony. Martin was initially held without bond due to the domestic nature of the incident. Today, during first appearance his bond was set at $5,000.