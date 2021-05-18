CrimeLocalSociety

Woman, 67, Missing From Summerfield Home Since Last Week

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

WOMAN MISSING
There is concern for Melody’s well-being due to her never being out of contact this long and not taking any personal items with her. She has made comments in the past that has caused concern for her safety. Melody is also without her medications. 

SUMMERFIELD, FL – On Thursday, May 13, 2021 at approximately 8:00 p.m., Melody Ann Hixon, 67, of Summerfield Florida was seen leaving her home in the 9000 block of Southeast 162nd Place in Summerfield. There is concern for Melody’s well-being due to her never being out of contact this long and not taking any personal items with her. She has made comments in the past that has caused concern for her safety. Melody is also without her medications. 

Melody is 67 years of age and described as a Caucasian or White Female who is 5’7” and approximately 100lbs with Brown eyes and gray hair. She was wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt and Jeans. If you have any information on Melody’s whereabouts, please call 911.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Pedestrian Dead Following Multi-Vehicle Crash in Deerfield…

Joe Mcdermott

Broward Homicide Detectives Investigating Shooting That Left…

Joe Mcdermott

Cape Coral Mother and Teen Daughter Arrested After Dog Found…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 1,149