Woman, 67, Missing From Summerfield Home Since Last Week

There is concern for Melody’s well-being due to her never being out of contact this long and not taking any personal items with her. She has made comments in the past that has caused concern for her safety. Melody is also without her medications.

SUMMERFIELD, FL – On Thursday, May 13, 2021 at approximately 8:00 p.m., Melody Ann Hixon, 67, of Summerfield Florida was seen leaving her home in the 9000 block of Southeast 162nd Place in Summerfield. There is concern for Melody’s well-being due to her never being out of contact this long and not taking any personal items with her. She has made comments in the past that has caused concern for her safety. Melody is also without her medications.

Melody is 67 years of age and described as a Caucasian or White Female who is 5’7” and approximately 100lbs with Brown eyes and gray hair. She was wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt and Jeans. If you have any information on Melody’s whereabouts, please call 911.