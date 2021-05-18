Op-Ed: Media Silent on Antisemitism in The Wake of Attack on Israel

The attack on Israel should not be debatable. It’s an attack on freedom and religion. Antisemitic incidents in the U.S., U.K., and throughout the world have risen significantly since the beginning of the IDF’s military campaign in Gaza last week. File photo: Brian Minkoff, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

PALM BEACH, FL – Turn on your television or read the headlines today. It is impossible to ignore the bias in how the worldwide media is reporting on the attack on Israel. Here in the United States, Israel is our closest ally. The way the U.S. media is reporting makes you think this is a fair-weather friendship at best. The Washington Post, the headline today reads “Israeli airstrikes pound Gaza despite cease-fire calls” CBS News reports, “Israel continues the assault on Gaza for 2nd week as Netanyahu vows to quell Hamas rocket fire”. CNBC falls right in lockstep with the others “Israel airstrikes kill 33 Palestinians, rockets fired from Gaza”. If you were an alien from another planet who landed on earth and read the news reports today, you might believe that Israel was the aggressor. Instead of a nation of peace that is defending itself from attacks by terrorists. Terrorists desperate to destroy its sovereignty and freedom. It’s a backwards narrative at best, a sinister conspiracy at worst.

The holocaust was a significant factor in my parent’s lifetime. They fled the Nazi occupation in Austria. They understood the risks of the slippery slope of socialism. Most American’s these days are generations removed. We swore to ‘Never forget,” but it seems that in just a generation we are forgetting how we got here. This history is being forgotten, and antisemitism is back with a vengeance. Every day, extremism against Israel is being legitimized with U.S. representatives Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and others. These “squad” members have made a name for themselves in being anti-Israel, with Omar and Tlaib leading the propaganda campaign. They have brought extremism and antisemitism to the Democratic Party on an issue where there should be a consensus. They are Islamic jihadists that have infiltrated our Congress. They aren’t hiding it; they are flaunting it for the world to see.

Myths about Israel are spreading as fast as the coronavirus with the help of social media. Information that is positioned and creatively censored by globalists. In decades past, untruths about Israel were not contagious like they are today. Our relationship of aid to Israel provides intelligence and technology that advances U.S. security and interests worldwide. The US-Israel relationship is strategic in that it benefits both sides. The support given to Israel isn’t one-sided. The US-Israel aid package requires nearly all the aid to be reinvested in our economy, which amounts to ~100,000 US jobs.

The attack on Israel should not be debatable. It’s an attack on freedom and religion. Antisemitic incidents in the U.S., U.K., and throughout the world have risen significantly since the beginning of the IDF’s military campaign in Gaza last week. According to the Community Security Trust, the communal Jewish security organization in the U.K., there were 86 antisemitic incidents from May 8 to May 17, compared to just 16 incidents in the ten days prior. Illustrating a 250% increase in incidents across the U.K. In north London, this Sunday, a convoy of some six private vehicles bearing Palestinian flags drove through the St John’s Wood neighborhood with one individual shouting from a loudspeaker in one of the cars “F**k the Jews,” “F**k their daughters,” “F**k their mothers,” “Rape their daughters,” and “Free Palestine.”

Before you think this is a U.K. problem that hasn’t reached across the pond, consider that the U.S. media is virtually silent about the antisemitic incidents reported by the Anti-Defamation League in recent days. There is plenty to write about on this subject, and content is not the issue. On Saturday, there were anti-Israel protests in San Francisco and Boston. Participants held signs alleging that Israeli is committing a “Holocaust” against the Palestinians. On the same day in Austin, Texas, the word got around because a protester carried a sign that showed a swastika superimposed over the Star of David on the Israeli flag. On Sunday, a group of about twenty pro-Palestinian demonstrators chanted “Intifada!” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” across the street from the Temple Beth Israel synagogue in Skokie, Illinois. The ADL stepped in, saying that “Targeting a Jewish religious institution with anti-Israel activism is a form of antisemitic intimidation.”

These are not sit-ins or peaceful flag-waving demonstrations. There have been injuries and attacks that are grossly underreported. Last Tuesday, hundreds of pro-Palestinian supporters assembled at the consulate in midtown Manhattan in a rally titled “rally to save Palestine.”

A passerby, a Jewish man, was attacked, bloodied, and forced to flee, seeking refuge in a New York City store. He was caught in the middle of clashes Tuesday between pro-Palestinian supporters outside the Israeli consulate.

In a video tweeted by journalist Andy Ngo, a New York City police officer is seen escorting a man with a bloodied face out of what appears to be the main branch of the New York Public Library and into a store across the street. A woman, also off-camera, replied that he said “very hateful comments.” As the officer and the man run across the street, two people holding Palestinian flags can be heard yelling “run (expletive)” and (expletive) you!” while following the pair. Three officers are seen blocking the crowd from entering the store as the unidentified man stands on the other side of a store window, and someone inside locks the front doors. The man showed a Jewish star necklace to cameras through a store window, as reported by the Post Millennial.

Man left severely bloodied by anti-Israel protester(s) in NYC today. Graphic video by @elaadeliahu: pic.twitter.com/cWEakjmcTF — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 12, 2021

Back in Congress, the “squad” compares the Palestinians’ situation to the struggle against police brutality in the U.S. for blacks. Last week, Ayanna Soyini Pressley, who represents an area of Boston where protests are taking place, stated: “Palestinians today are being told the same things as blacks in America, that there is no acceptable form of resistance.” This statement is an outrageous comparison that insults the country this congresswoman represents. It is straight-up race-baiting. She should be voted out by the American’s that voted her in, especially her minority constituents. Palestine is aligned with Hamas, a terrorist organization. Israel does not have a history of slavery. It does not have discriminatory laws that disenfranchise the Arab population. In fact, Israel’s basic laws demand freedom of religion and equality.

A new generation is watching how we manage peace in Israel and the misinformation being spewed by a bias media and hatred for Israel. It is disturbing the direction we are headed. In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted following the violent demonstrations that “Everyone has the right to assemble peacefully and express themselves freely in Canada – but we cannot and will not tolerate antisemitism, Islamophobia, or hate of any kind,” adding “We strongly condemn the despicable rhetoric and violence we saw on display in some protests this weekend.” As his tweet went viral, so did a TikTok posted by a student at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ontario. She appeared to endorse stabbing attacks on Israelis, burnt an image of an Israeli flag, and showed an Israeli flag drawn on toilet paper.

.@Laurier student posts a horrific TikTok video glorifying stabbing people in Israel, comparing them to toilet paper and garbage.



This type of incitement for violence & antisemitism must be investigated @LaurierPres – your Jewish students deserve to feel safe at your school. pic.twitter.com/WtZWI8iI5b — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) May 14, 2021

We must remember our history and never forget. On May 14, 1948, David Ben-Gurion, the head of the Jewish Agency, proclaimed the establishment of the State of Israel. U.S. President Harry S. Truman recognized the new nation on the same day. The alliance of Israel and the U.S. should be a bond that stands the test of time. The demonization of Israel threatens freedom in America and worldwide. Our foundation is cracking, and we’d better wake up before it’s too late.